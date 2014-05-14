In Gujarat, a case of rule and divide
A Muslim woman and child walk through a locality of the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad February 26, 2014. Narendra Modi's critics depict him as an autocratic Hindu supremacist who would tyrannize the country's minority Muslims if his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power. Modi himself insists he is a moderate who will create a prosperous India for people of all creeds. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man uninstalls a light from a temporary tent in front of a mosque in the Muslim dominated area in Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim women drink juice from a roadside stall in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, is seen installed at a busy traffic junction near the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A general view of the Muslim dominated Johapura area is pictured in Ahmedabad February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A balloon seller stands next to auto rickshaws on a road in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Children go to school in a van in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim boys play in a locality of the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim boys ride on a bicycle in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim shop vendor waits for customers in front of a mosque in the Muslim dominated area in Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim women fill their buckets with water along a roadside in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A local leader Hajibhai (2nd L) speaks with women who inquire about the water issues in their locality, in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man reads a newspaper in a locality of the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows rest inside a widow house in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Rupa Mody (L) and her husband Dara Mody, from the Parsi community, pose for a picture inside their house which was burnt and damaged in the Gujarat 2002 riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sayeed Khan Pathan, a Muslim, poses inside his house which was burnt and damaged in the Gujarat 2002 riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Kasam Bhai Mansoori, a Muslim, displays a photograph of his mother Sona Ben Mansoori at his house which was burnt and damaged in the Gujarat 2002 riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Yasmin Banu Sheikh, a Muslim, poses with a photograph of her husband and herself in Ahmedabad March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim girl studies at a Madrassa, or religious school, in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man sits outside a hair dressing shop at the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim boys play cricket in a ground in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim butcher cuts a piece of meat in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man roasts chicken in a locality of the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim boy stands in a locality of the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim girl uses a sewing machine in her house in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim girl with her hand decorated with henna paste stands outside her house in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Auto rickshaws carrying passengers move through a road in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
