Pictures | Thu Dec 29, 2016 | 8:25am IST

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

Professional boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Age 74. Action Images / Sporting Pictures

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher. Age 60. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Actress Debbie Reynolds. Age 84. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
British singer George Michael. Age 53. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
Musician Prince. Age 57. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Former first lady and actress Nancy Reagan. Age 94. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. Age 90. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Musician David Bowie. Age 69. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Astronaut and former senator John Glenn. Age 95. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Golfer Arnold Palmer. Age 87. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Age 79. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2010
Former Detroit Red Wings player, "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe. Age 88. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2007
Writer, Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. Age 87. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Novelist Harper Lee, author of "To Kill A Mockingbird." Age 89. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. Age 82. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2008
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno. Age 78. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Actor Alan Rickman. Age 69. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2013
Tennessee basketball coach Pat Summitt, winner of eight NCAA championships and first NCAA coach with at least 1,000 wins. Age 64. REUTERS/Bradley Bower

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. Age 87. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Record producer George Martin, also known as The Fifth Beatle. Age 90. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres. Age 93. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2013
Actress Florence Henderson, who starred as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch." Age 82. REUTERS/Max Morse

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2007
Canadian actor Alan Thicke, best known for his leading role in the 1980s family sitcom "Growing Pains" and as the father of R&B singer Robin Thicke. He was 69. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2008
Actor Gene Wilder. Age 83. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
60 Minutes journalist Morley Safer. Age 84. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2012
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. Age 99. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Country artist Merle Haggard, who wrote "Okie from Muskogee" and "The Fightin' Side Of Me." Age 79. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
Comedian Garry Shandling. Age 66. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2007
Journalist Gwen Ifill. Age 61. REUTERS/John Sommers

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. Age 46. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2013
Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid. Age 65. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actor Anton Yelchin. Age 27. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Glenn Frey of the rock group The Eagles. Age 67. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2011
Actress Doris Roberts, best known for her role in "Everybody Loves Raymond." Age 90. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Agnes Nixon, creator of the soap opera series "All My Children" and "One Life To Live." Age 93. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2010
Playwright Edward Albee, author of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Age 88. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Actress Patty Duke, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress for "The Miracle Worker" at age 16, and devoted much of her life to advocating mental health issues. Age 69. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Director Garry Marshall, who created the TV series "Happy Days," and directed films such as "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Diaries." Age 81. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Former United Nations Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali. Age 93. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Rene Angelil, husband and former manager of Celine Dion. Age 73. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
Maurice White, lead vocalist for Earth, Wind and Fire. Age 74. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Actor Kenny Baker, best known for playing R2-D2 in the Star Wars franchise. Age 81. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
