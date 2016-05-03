Edition:
In numbers - India's drought

Government estimates that overall 330 million people - a quarter of the country's population - are currently affected by drought. These include 30 million people in Karnataka, 36.9 million in Maharashtra, 16.7 million in Orissa, 23.5 million in Andhra Pradesh, 17.8 million in Telangana and 99 million in Uttar Pradesh. (A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files)

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
The country is in the grip of an early-summer heat wave that's killed more than 100 people. Temperatures in some states have gone above 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, forcing schools to close, and all but stopping outdoor work like construction. (Workers take a break at the site of an under construction residential building in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files)

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states, with successive years of poor rainfall ravaging crops, killing livestock, drying up reservoirs and forcing farmers into indebtedness that has led to thousands of suicides. (A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files)

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Water is set to get scarcer over the next two months as temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius, drying up Marathwada reservoirs that are now just 3 percent full. (Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Locals in Marathwada area of Maharashtra had been hoping a 50-wagon daily water train would ease shortages, but they were disappointed as the 2.5 million litres carried by the train and ferried by tankers to villages was not enough to meet the needs of Latur's half a million people and Marathwada's 19 million. (Residents climb a government-run water tanker with plastic hoses in Masurdi village, in Latur, Maharashtra, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files)

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Cane accounts for 4 percent of Maharashtra's crop area but devours two-thirds of its irrigation water. (Vijay Nazirkar, a farmer, cuts partially destroyed sugarcane to be used as fodder for his cattle at a village in Pune, Maharashtra, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo)

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
India is likely to become a net importer of sugar in 2016/17 as back-to-back drought years dry irrigation channels and ravage cane fields, with output in the country's biggest producing state seen dropping over 40 percent. (Sankar Bin, 52, a farmer, loads harvested sugarcane into a cycle rickshaw at a sugarcane field in the Khowai village, in Tripura, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files)

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A total of 246 Districts in 10 States have been declared as drought affected during 2015-16. (A government-run cattle camp is seen outside a village in Osmanabad, India, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files)

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Ten states namely Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra are facing drinking water crisis due to drought situations. Three states - Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana - are also facing water crisis in some parts. (People walk through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files)

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
India's hottest months are May and June, but some states have already registered temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), forcing authorities to take emergency steps. (A Hindu devotee uses a cloth filter as he drinks water from the Ganges river on a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files)

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
The highest maximum temperature of 48.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Titlagarh, Odisha on 24th April, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) (Durbadala Pradhan, 54, a farmer, stands in front of his house at Tukurla village in the eastern state of Odisha April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer/Files)

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
As per IMD data, rainfall in 612 districts from March 1 to April 27: Deficient rainfall in 21 percent districts, scant rainfall in 33 percent districts, no rainfall in 10 percent districts. (A man takes a bath from a leaking water pipe on a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files)

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
The Central Water Commission that tracks 91 water reservoirs in the country says the reservoirs were running at 27 percent of their total capacity which is the lowest in a decade. (Boys bathe at concrete water pens to cool off under a flyover in a slum area on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files)

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
India's top companies are expected to report their weakest pace of growth in two years in the quarter to March, held back by drought and slack demand. A Reuters analysis of more than 100 companies shows annual revenue will fall on aggregate about 5 percent in the fourth quarter of the year to March. (Workers work at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files)

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
