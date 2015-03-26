Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 26, 2015 | 10:30pm IST

In pursuit of Kurdish peace

Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture during Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against Turkey but deep suspicions on both sides could shatter dreams of peace. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture during Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against Turkey but deep...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Two Kurdish sisters pose for a picture during Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against Turkey but deep suspicions on both sides could shatter dreams of peace. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 15
Ocalan began talks with Ankara in 2012 to end a conflict which has killed 40,000 people and stunted development in NATO-member Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, and impatience is growing in a peace process complicated by Kurds' involvement in fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ocalan began talks with Ankara in 2012 to end a conflict which has killed 40,000 people and stunted development in NATO-member Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, and impatience is growing in a peace process complicated by Kurds' involvement in...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Ocalan began talks with Ankara in 2012 to end a conflict which has killed 40,000 people and stunted development in NATO-member Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, and impatience is growing in a peace process complicated by Kurds' involvement in fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 15
A Kurdish man and his daughters. President Tayyip Erdogan, his attention focused on a June general election he hopes will pave the way for an executive presidency, is exerting pressure on Ocalan's Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, declaring there is no longer a 'Kurdish problem' thanks to reforms under his rule. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish man and his daughters. President Tayyip Erdogan, his attention focused on a June general election he hopes will pave the way for an executive presidency, is exerting pressure on Ocalan's Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, declaring...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A Kurdish man and his daughters. President Tayyip Erdogan, his attention focused on a June general election he hopes will pave the way for an executive presidency, is exerting pressure on Ocalan's Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, declaring there is no longer a 'Kurdish problem' thanks to reforms under his rule. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 15
A Kurdish woman and her son. For Kurds listening to Ocalan's message as they celebrated the Newroz spring festival, dancing to Kurdish songs and calling for his release, such talk from Erdogan is infuriating and shakes their belief in a peace process they feel is yet to yield results. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish woman and her son. For Kurds listening to Ocalan's message as they celebrated the Newroz spring festival, dancing to Kurdish songs and calling for his release, such talk from Erdogan is infuriating and shakes their belief in a peace process...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A Kurdish woman and her son. For Kurds listening to Ocalan's message as they celebrated the Newroz spring festival, dancing to Kurdish songs and calling for his release, such talk from Erdogan is infuriating and shakes their belief in a peace process they feel is yet to yield results. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 15
Kurdish youths. Such sentiment is frustrating for Erdogan, who has invested huge political capital in the process, pushing through cultural reforms aimed at improving the lot of Turkey's long-suppressed Kurds, roughly 20 percent of its 78 million population. The Kurdish demands include freedom for Ocalan, steps towards political autonomy, full Kurdish language education and the overhaul of security laws used to prosecute supporters of their movement. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Kurdish youths. Such sentiment is frustrating for Erdogan, who has invested huge political capital in the process, pushing through cultural reforms aimed at improving the lot of Turkey's long-suppressed Kurds, roughly 20 percent of its 78 million...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Kurdish youths. Such sentiment is frustrating for Erdogan, who has invested huge political capital in the process, pushing through cultural reforms aimed at improving the lot of Turkey's long-suppressed Kurds, roughly 20 percent of its 78 million population. The Kurdish demands include freedom for Ocalan, steps towards political autonomy, full Kurdish language education and the overhaul of security laws used to prosecute supporters of their movement. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 15
Sukru Abay, 61. The banner shows images of political prisoners who died in Diyarbakir Military Prison and reads, "We love a life with honor even to die for it". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sukru Abay, 61. The banner shows images of political prisoners who died in Diyarbakir Military Prison and reads, "We love a life with honor even to die for it". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Sukru Abay, 61. The banner shows images of political prisoners who died in Diyarbakir Military Prison and reads, "We love a life with honor even to die for it". REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 15
Erdogan, who has invested huge political capital in the process, is pushing through cultural reforms aimed at improving the lot of Turkey's long-suppressed Kurds, roughly 20 percent of its 78 million population. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Erdogan, who has invested huge political capital in the process, is pushing through cultural reforms aimed at improving the lot of Turkey's long-suppressed Kurds, roughly 20 percent of its 78 million population. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Erdogan, who has invested huge political capital in the process, is pushing through cultural reforms aimed at improving the lot of Turkey's long-suppressed Kurds, roughly 20 percent of its 78 million population. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
7 / 15
Habibe Altan, 59. "The people are losing patience and if nothing happens in a few months, hope will be completely uprooted," said Habibe Altan, 59, whose village was one of thousands destroyed during the conflict. Her son later died fighting for the PKK. "We are the ones who have been crushed. So many sacrificed their lives. Such struggle must not go to waste," she said in the city of Diyarbakir, where supporters of the pro-Kurdish HDP opposition declare an utter lack of confidence in the president. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Habibe Altan, 59. "The people are losing patience and if nothing happens in a few months, hope will be completely uprooted," said Habibe Altan, 59, whose village was one of thousands destroyed during the conflict. Her son later died fighting for the...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Habibe Altan, 59. "The people are losing patience and if nothing happens in a few months, hope will be completely uprooted," said Habibe Altan, 59, whose village was one of thousands destroyed during the conflict. Her son later died fighting for the PKK. "We are the ones who have been crushed. So many sacrificed their lives. Such struggle must not go to waste," she said in the city of Diyarbakir, where supporters of the pro-Kurdish HDP opposition declare an utter lack of confidence in the president. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 15
A Kurdish couple. On the surface talks appear to be advancing rapidly. Ocalan called at the weekend for a PKK congress to end an insurgency which he described as "unsustainable". But the process' vulnerability was illustrated on Wednesday by a clash between the military and the PKK near the Iraqi border, a rare violation of a two-year ceasefire. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish couple. On the surface talks appear to be advancing rapidly. Ocalan called at the weekend for a PKK congress to end an insurgency which he described as "unsustainable". But the process' vulnerability was illustrated on Wednesday by a clash...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A Kurdish couple. On the surface talks appear to be advancing rapidly. Ocalan called at the weekend for a PKK congress to end an insurgency which he described as "unsustainable". But the process' vulnerability was illustrated on Wednesday by a clash between the military and the PKK near the Iraqi border, a rare violation of a two-year ceasefire. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 15
Sedat Ozkul, 44. "He has shown great courage in starting the process, putting his body and soul into it," Ozkul said of Erdogan. Ozkul hopes to be an AKP candidate in the June election and suspicious of the PKK commanders who live in the Qandil mountains of northern Iraq. "The problem is the sincerity of Qandil and the HDP (opposition party). The ball is in their court. They must prove their sincerity." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sedat Ozkul, 44. "He has shown great courage in starting the process, putting his body and soul into it," Ozkul said of Erdogan. Ozkul hopes to be an AKP candidate in the June election and suspicious of the PKK commanders who live in the Qandil...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Sedat Ozkul, 44. "He has shown great courage in starting the process, putting his body and soul into it," Ozkul said of Erdogan. Ozkul hopes to be an AKP candidate in the June election and suspicious of the PKK commanders who live in the Qandil mountains of northern Iraq. "The problem is the sincerity of Qandil and the HDP (opposition party). The ball is in their court. They must prove their sincerity." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 15
The peace process has been complicated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria, where the PKK has carved out a role fighting Islamic State (IS) militants, despite being considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and EU. Kurds believe the Turkish state aided IS fighters besieging the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani last autumn, triggering unrest which killed dozens of people in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The peace process has been complicated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria, where the PKK has carved out a role fighting Islamic State (IS) militants, despite being considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and EU. Kurds believe the...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
The peace process has been complicated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria, where the PKK has carved out a role fighting Islamic State (IS) militants, despite being considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and EU. Kurds believe the Turkish state aided IS fighters besieging the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani last autumn, triggering unrest which killed dozens of people in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 15
Sukru Abay, 61, recalls Diyarbakir's military prison, which is viewed as a breeding ground for the conflict, the scene of horrific torture where dozens died and many more were scarred for life in a brutal crackdown on political dissent. "The seeds of the resistance were sown in that prison and spread across Kurdistan," said Sukru Abay, 61, describing the physical abuse which he suffered and recounting how fellow prisoners went on to fight with the PKK. "They changed the direction of the state and eventually it spoke of a settlement, it had no choice. They realized it could not be solved militarily," he said, photos of those who died in the jail filling the walls of his office. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sukru Abay, 61, recalls Diyarbakir's military prison, which is viewed as a breeding ground for the conflict, the scene of horrific torture where dozens died and many more were scarred for life in a brutal crackdown on political dissent. "The seeds of...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Sukru Abay, 61, recalls Diyarbakir's military prison, which is viewed as a breeding ground for the conflict, the scene of horrific torture where dozens died and many more were scarred for life in a brutal crackdown on political dissent. "The seeds of the resistance were sown in that prison and spread across Kurdistan," said Sukru Abay, 61, describing the physical abuse which he suffered and recounting how fellow prisoners went on to fight with the PKK. "They changed the direction of the state and eventually it spoke of a settlement, it had no choice. They realized it could not be solved militarily," he said, photos of those who died in the jail filling the walls of his office. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 15
Pro-Kurdish politician Abdullah Demirbas and other in opposition suggest the HDP and the AK Party are plotting a deal in which support for a presidential system would be rewarded with pro-Kurdish reforms. It is a claim fiercely rejected by the HDP. "To do secret bargaining with someone there has to be trust. Even Erdogan�s party doesn�t trust him," said Abdullah Demirbas, a former Diyarbakir district mayor whose son is fighting with forces linked to the PKK in Syria. "What are we going to do? Sacrifice everything so that Erdogan can be president. The people would kill us." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Pro-Kurdish politician Abdullah Demirbas and other in opposition suggest the HDP and the AK Party are plotting a deal in which support for a presidential system would be rewarded with pro-Kurdish reforms. It is a claim fiercely rejected by the HDP....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Pro-Kurdish politician Abdullah Demirbas and other in opposition suggest the HDP and the AK Party are plotting a deal in which support for a presidential system would be rewarded with pro-Kurdish reforms. It is a claim fiercely rejected by the HDP. "To do secret bargaining with someone there has to be trust. Even Erdogan�s party doesn�t trust him," said Abdullah Demirbas, a former Diyarbakir district mayor whose son is fighting with forces linked to the PKK in Syria. "What are we going to do? Sacrifice everything so that Erdogan can be president. The people would kill us." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 15
Diyarbakir Mayor Firat Anli, who was jailed along with thousands of other Kurds charged with links to militants, warned the positive momentum could be undermined unless proposed reforms become law. "We are in a better place than in the past but there is no guarantee. Laws have not changed ... We could all be detained, tried and punished over this tomorrow," he said in his office. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Diyarbakir Mayor Firat Anli, who was jailed along with thousands of other Kurds charged with links to militants, warned the positive momentum could be undermined unless proposed reforms become law. "We are in a better place than in the past but there...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Diyarbakir Mayor Firat Anli, who was jailed along with thousands of other Kurds charged with links to militants, warned the positive momentum could be undermined unless proposed reforms become law. "We are in a better place than in the past but there is no guarantee. Laws have not changed ... We could all be detained, tried and punished over this tomorrow," he said in his office. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 15
Against this backdrop, PKK commanders are in no hurry to put down their weapons despite their declared allegiance to Ocalan, jailed on the island of Imrali south of Istanbul since 1999. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Against this backdrop, PKK commanders are in no hurry to put down their weapons despite their declared allegiance to Ocalan, jailed on the island of Imrali south of Istanbul since 1999. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Against this backdrop, PKK commanders are in no hurry to put down their weapons despite their declared allegiance to Ocalan, jailed on the island of Imrali south of Istanbul since 1999. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Growing up in Gaza

Growing up in Gaza

Next Slideshows

Growing up in Gaza

Growing up in Gaza

Childhood moments from the northern Gaza Strip.

26 Mar 2015
Holy cows

Holy cows

A renewed thrust by India's ruling party to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abattoirs in the state of Maharashtra, making it hard for...

24 Mar 2015
Cuba's cowboy culture

Cuba's cowboy culture

On the rodeo circuit in Havana.

24 Mar 2015
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

24 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast