In pursuit of Kurdish peace

Sukru Abay, 61, recalls Diyarbakir's military prison, which is viewed as a breeding ground for the conflict, the scene of horrific torture where dozens died and many more were scarred for life in a brutal crackdown on political dissent. "The seeds of the resistance were sown in that prison and spread across Kurdistan," said Sukru Abay, 61, describing the physical abuse which he suffered and recounting how fellow prisoners went on to fight with the PKK. "They changed the direction of the state and eventually it spoke of a settlement, it had no choice. They realized it could not be solved militarily," he said, photos of those who died in the jail filling the walls of his office. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

