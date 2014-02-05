Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 6, 2014 | 12:45am IST

In the athletes villages

<p>Speed skating coach Andrey Saveliev of Russia uses the pool table in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A general view of the accommodation at the athletes village in Rosa Khutor as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Austrian alpine skiers Georg Streitberger, Romed Baumann, Max Franz and Klaus Kroell, (L-R) pose for a photograph at their room in the Olympic rings at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (R) laughs as he eats lunch with athletes in the coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Speed skater Aleksey Suvorov of Russia plays a video game in the game room of the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A man stands near the window in a room in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Members of Canada's Olympic team ride bicycles in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach arrives in his room in the coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with athletes from the United States while visiting the Coastal Cluster Olympic Village in Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Russian pole vaulter and Mayor of the Coastal Cluster Olympic Village Yelena Isinbayeva gestures after signing the Olympic truce wall in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Sjinkie Knegt (C) of the Netherlands trains in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Members of the U.S. Olympic team eat in the main dining hall inside the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A Russian athlete (front) plays a video game in the game room at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Athletes cycle past the Olympic rings in the Coastal Athlete's Village, February 1, 2014 . REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier/Pool</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A general view of the athletes accommodation in the Coastal Athlete's Village, February 1, 2014 . REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier/Pool</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach waits for his lunch in the coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Austrian alpine skier Max Franz plays billiard in the game room at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>U.S. speed skater Maria Lamb sits on top of a set of Olympic rings in the Coastal Athlete's Village, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

