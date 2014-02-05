In the athletes villages
Speed skating coach Andrey Saveliev of Russia uses the pool table in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A general view of the accommodation at the athletes village in Rosa Khutor as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Austrian alpine skiers Georg Streitberger, Romed Baumann, Max Franz and Klaus Kroell, (L-R) pose for a photograph at their room in the Olympic rings at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (R) laughs as he eats lunch with athletes in the coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
Speed skater Aleksey Suvorov of Russia plays a video game in the game room of the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man stands near the window in a room in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Members of Canada's Olympic team ride bicycles in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach arrives in his room in the coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with athletes from the United States while visiting the Coastal Cluster Olympic Village in Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
Russian pole vaulter and Mayor of the Coastal Cluster Olympic Village Yelena Isinbayeva gestures after signing the Olympic truce wall in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sjinkie Knegt (C) of the Netherlands trains in the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Members of the U.S. Olympic team eat in the main dining hall inside the Coastal Athlete's Village at the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian athlete (front) plays a video game in the game room at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes cycle past the Olympic rings in the Coastal Athlete's Village, February 1, 2014 . REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier/Pool
A general view of the athletes accommodation in the Coastal Athlete's Village, February 1, 2014 . REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier/Pool
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach waits for his lunch in the coastal Athlete's Village at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
Austrian alpine skier Max Franz plays billiard in the game room at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. speed skater Maria Lamb sits on top of a set of Olympic rings in the Coastal Athlete's Village, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
