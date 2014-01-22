Edition:
In the cold again

<p>A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

<p>Snow is illuminated by a streetlight in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A man attempts to sleep on his suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>People walk through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A snow and ice covered license plate is seen on a taxi in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A snowman sits on a bridge in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A boy stands on steps with his shovel in the Williamsburg section of the Borough of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Commuters cross the street in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A UPS delivery man struggles to push a cart through Columbus Circle as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A TAM airlines plane sits shrouded by snow as plows work around it at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A man walks across Broadway in Times Square as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A man sleeps amongst baggage at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A woman carrying an umbrella walks along 42nd Street at Times Square during a snow storm in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man uses his snow blower to clear a path around his house in Wilmette, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A woman walks by a U.S. flag mural on the side of a restaurant during a snow fall in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A female tourist from Japan takes a selfie during a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A woman takes a photo during a snowstorm in Times Square in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A woman walks past a billboard on Broadway in Times Square as snow falls in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A tourist is bundled as he tours the Korean War Veterans Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A road sign is pictured over Interstate 95 near Elizabeth, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A man rides his bike in the snow storm through Times Square in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A man clears the ice and snow from his car in Washington January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A workman shovels a staircase at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park as snow falls in New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A man shields himself with an umbrella as he crosses 5th Avenue as snow falls in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Children play in the snow at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Medford, Massachusetts January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A man sleeps on a conveyer belt under an American Airlines logo at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Two women walk their dogs along a frozen snow covered beach in Chicago, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Roman Sacke and his dog Pumpkin wait after their flight to Los Angeles was cancelled at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a snowstorm in Washington, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

