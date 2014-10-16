Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 16, 2014 | 9:14pm IST

In the Ebola hot zone

Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah

Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah
Close
1 / 36
Survivors of the Ebola virus pose for a picture outside a clinic near Tubmanburg, Liberia, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Survivors of the Ebola virus pose for a picture outside a clinic near Tubmanburg, Liberia, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Survivors of the Ebola virus pose for a picture outside a clinic near Tubmanburg, Liberia, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
2 / 36
Ibrahim Sorie Kamara looks after his child as they await transport to the holding centre in the Port Loko Government Hospital for those suspected of having Ebola virus disease, at the balcony of a community centre in Foredugu, Port Loko District October 8, 2014. Kamara's wife and other family members, also suspected of having Ebola, had passed away the day before. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Ibrahim Sorie Kamara looks after his child as they await transport to the holding centre in the Port Loko Government Hospital for those suspected of having Ebola virus disease, at the balcony of a community centre in Foredugu, Port Loko District...more

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Ibrahim Sorie Kamara looks after his child as they await transport to the holding centre in the Port Loko Government Hospital for those suspected of having Ebola virus disease, at the balcony of a community centre in Foredugu, Port Loko District October 8, 2014. Kamara's wife and other family members, also suspected of having Ebola, had passed away the day before. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
3 / 36
A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
4 / 36
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected with Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
5 / 36
A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspected of having the Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
6 / 36
A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to have died from Ebola virus, near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
7 / 36
A Health worker wearing protective equipment works in a ward for patients suspected of having Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A Health worker wearing protective equipment works in a ward for patients suspected of having Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A Health worker wearing protective equipment works in a ward for patients suspected of having Ebola virus, at Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
8 / 36
A man walks by a mural reading "Ebola is real" in Monrovia, Liberia, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A man walks by a mural reading "Ebola is real" in Monrovia, Liberia, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man walks by a mural reading "Ebola is real" in Monrovia, Liberia, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
9 / 36
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A burial team wearing protective clothes, remove a body from an isolated holding centre, for people waiting for laboratory results, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
10 / 36
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
11 / 36
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Mali, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
12 / 36
A burial team wearing protective clothing, remove a body of a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A burial team wearing protective clothing, remove a body of a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A burial team wearing protective clothing, remove a body of a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
13 / 36
Blood samples from patients suspected of having the Ebola virus disease are prepared for transportation to Freetown for testing, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Blood samples from patients suspected of having the Ebola virus disease are prepared for transportation to Freetown for testing, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Blood samples from patients suspected of having the Ebola virus disease are prepared for transportation to Freetown for testing, at the Port Loko District Hospital, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
14 / 36
The names of trainee health workers are seen written on their protective suits at a WHO training session in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

The names of trainee health workers are seen written on their protective suits at a WHO training session in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Thursday, October 16, 2014
The names of trainee health workers are seen written on their protective suits at a WHO training session in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Close
15 / 36
An isolation tent for people suspected to have Ebola is seen at the border with Guinea in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An isolation tent for people suspected to have Ebola is seen at the border with Guinea in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, October 16, 2014
An isolation tent for people suspected to have Ebola is seen at the border with Guinea in Kouremale, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
16 / 36
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
17 / 36
A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
18 / 36
Pedestrians walk past a mural showing the symptoms of the Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Pedestrians walk past a mural showing the symptoms of the Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Pedestrians walk past a mural showing the symptoms of the Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
19 / 36
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 19, 2014 .REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
Close
20 / 36
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Liberia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
21 / 36
The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers collected it in Monrovia, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers collected it in Monrovia, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers collected it in Monrovia, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
22 / 36
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
23 / 36
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
24 / 36
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays dead on a street in Monrovia, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
25 / 36
People read news of the Ebola virus epidemic at the Daily Talk, a street side news chalkboard in Monrovia, Liberia, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

People read news of the Ebola virus epidemic at the Daily Talk, a street side news chalkboard in Monrovia, Liberia, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People read news of the Ebola virus epidemic at the Daily Talk, a street side news chalkboard in Monrovia, Liberia, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
26 / 36
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
27 / 36
A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
28 / 36
A house where 33 people are being quarantined because of the Ebola virus is seen in Dakar, Senegal, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Emma Farge

A house where 33 people are being quarantined because of the Ebola virus is seen in Dakar, Senegal, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A house where 33 people are being quarantined because of the Ebola virus is seen in Dakar, Senegal, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Close
29 / 36
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
30 / 36
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
31 / 36
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
32 / 36
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
33 / 36
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
34 / 36
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
35 / 36
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Next Slideshows

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

16 Oct 2014
Hong Kong clashes continue

Hong Kong clashes continue

Hong Kong police pepper spray protesters blocking a major road and angry over the beating of a protester.

16 Oct 2014
Kobani under siege

Kobani under siege

Views of the Syrian city under siege.

16 Oct 2014
Windows on Ebola

Windows on Ebola

Isolated patients and staff seen through the hospital windows in Spain where a nurse is being treated with Ebola.

16 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast