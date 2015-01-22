Edition:
In the Ebola hot zone

Suspected carrier of Ebola virus James Flomo sits in isolation with his children after his wife Lorpu Flomo died three days earlier in Monrovia, Liberia, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Barrels of cremated bodies of Ebola virus victims are seen in Boys Town, Liberia, January 9, 2015. The furnace was extinguished at a crematorium for victims of the deadly Ebola virus near Liberia's capital Monrovia but a row of barrels filled with ash and charred bone are a reminder of the darkest days of the outbreak. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Health workers push a wheeled stretcher holding a newly admitted Ebola patient, 16-year-old Amadou, in to the Save the Children Kerry town Ebola treatment center outside Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 22, 2014. According to an official, the 16-year-old was discharged after recovering from Ebola on January 5th. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A grave digger looks at freshlydug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Health workers collect the body of a suspected Ebola victim from a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A health worker demonstrates putting on protective gear in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A girl waits for a helicopter to take off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
The body of a suspected Ebola victim lies in the street of the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Health workers escort 9-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A baby looks out of a box at Devils Hole, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A suspected Ebola patient lies inside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devil Hole, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A health worker wearing protective gear attends to a newly admitted suspected Ebola patient in a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a girl at the entrance to a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A health worker is pictured in protective gear before entering a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
