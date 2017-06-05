Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 5, 2017 | 9:45pm IST

In the face of nature

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 19
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 19
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 19
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 19
A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 25, 2017 as the setting sun illuminates a passing rain shower. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 25, 2017 as the setting sun illuminates a passing rain shower. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 25, 2017 as the setting sun illuminates a passing rain shower. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 19
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 19
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 19
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 19
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 19
A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
11 / 19
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 19
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
13 / 19
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
14 / 19
People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at the intersection of Shanxi Province and Shaanxi Province, China, July 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at the intersection of Shanxi Province and Shaanxi Province, China, July 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at the intersection of Shanxi Province and Shaanxi Province, China, July 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 19
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 19
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Close
17 / 19
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 19
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy

India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy

Next Slideshows

India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy

India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy

India plays arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, UK, in a group match of the ICC Champions Trophy

04 Jun 2017
Modi greets Macron

Modi greets Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in France on the last leg of his four-nation visit.

03 Jun 2017
India This Week

India This Week

A roundup of the best of Reuters photos from India this week.

03 Jun 2017
Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.

02 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast