In the face of nature
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A surfer rides a wave under a rainbow appearing off the coast of Sydney's Wanda Beach in Australia, February 25, 2017 as the setting sun illuminates a passing rain shower. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Natan Cabral, 5, stands on the cracked ground of the Boqueirao reservoir in the Metropolitan Region of Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A visitor to St. James's Park takes a selfie while lying amongst daffodils, in London, Britain March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide...more
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People take pictures in front of the Hukou Waterfall, the largest waterfall on the Yellow River, located at the intersection of Shanxi Province and Shaanxi Province, China, July 10, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
