In the heart of Ebola

Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A grave digger looks at freshlydug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the heart of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Bystanders watch the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Health workers collect the body of a suspected Ebola victim from a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A health worker demonstrates putting on protective gear in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A boy holds on to a plant as a United Nations helicopter takes off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A girl waits for a helicopter to take off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Mourners attend the funeral of an Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
The body of a suspected Ebola victim lies in the street of the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Health workers escort 9-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A suspected Ebola patient lies inside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A baby looks out of a box at Devils Hole.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devil Hole.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A health worker checks the temperature of a girl at the entrance to a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A health worker is pictured in protective gear before entering a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A health worker wearing protective gear attends to a newly admitted suspected Ebola patient in a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
