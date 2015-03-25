In the land of Boko Haram
A Chadian soldier stands in a bedroom that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, Nigeria, March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian...more
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Girls watch soldiers from Niger and Chad in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. Diffa is where Nigerien and Chadian troops fighting insurgent group Boko Haram are based at. REUTERS/Joe Penney
General view of a church that residents say was burned by Boko Haram militants is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An elderly woman sits on the ground in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian and Nigerien soldiers look at the decaying corpses at a mass grave in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers sit in a military pickup truck in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl drinks water as women queue for blankets and food given out by Nigerien soldiers in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl stands in front of soldiers from Niger and Chad in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Cattle run as a helicopter flies overhead along the Komadougou Yobe river which separates Niger and Nigeria, outside Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Colonel Barmou Salaou (C), commander of Niger's armed forces in the Diffa region, looks on after landing in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
General view of the interior of a house that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied, in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Residents queue for blankets and food distributed by Nigerien soldiers in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wall painted by Boko Haram is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerien soldiers patrol on foot in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wall painted by Boko Haram is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men who survived Boko Haram occupation pose for a picture in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Boko Haram flag flies in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A convoy of soldiers from Niger and Chad drive down a looted street in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A television set is seen in a house that residents say was forcefully seized and occupied by a Boko Haram militant, in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Chadian soldiers drive in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Women sit on the ground in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chadian soldiers carry weapons captured from Boko Haram in a pickup truck in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A Nigerien soldier walks out of a house that residents say a Boko Haram militant had forcefully seized and occupied in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The interior of a house that residents said was forcefully seized and occupied by a Boko Haram fighter is seen in Damasak, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Deadly mudslide in Peru
A massive landslide buries parts of a town amid heavy rains.
Spring in Syria
Spring blossoms as Syria's war deepens.
Seven children killed in NY fire
Seven children from an Orthodox Jewish family that died in a Brooklyn fire are buried in Jerusalem.
Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching
Activists demand justice for a woman killed by an angry mob in Kabul for allegedly burning the Koran.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.