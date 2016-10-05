In the path of Hurricane Matthew
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman stans by debris after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man cuts branches off fallen trees in a flooded area by a river after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man fixes a roof of a partially built house after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Part of a boat is seen on a street next to the sea after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man clears debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Women sit at the entrance of a house damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents walk in flooded area after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents work clearing a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two fishermen fix a net near the remains of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A view of trees damaged by the wind during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk along a road after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Dean Legge (L), Steven Thigpen (R) and Graylan Coleman (C) help a relative remove furniture at a beachfront home along Waccamaw Drive in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Trees sway with the wind during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People watch the local news on TV at a public shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sound technician and Cuban Communist Party (PCC) member Guilian Bescal makes announcements through speakers installed in a car announcing security measures ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man pushes a bicycle in a flood zone after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti. /Andres Martinez Casares
People riding on a motorcycle move between fallen trees after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man wades through a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes, in Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wade across a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man pushes a wheelbarrow as he wades across a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk on the street after strong waves hit the coast at Siboney beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A wave splashes on the beach at Siboney ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People inspect the rising water level of a river due to the rains caused by Hurricane Matthew passing through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Traffic moves slowly as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A dog crosses a road as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Families settle into their seats aboard a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft for evacuation from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay ahead of Hurricane Matthew, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The United States was airlifting some 700 spouses and children to...more
A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Yosvan Anaya speaks to a friend (not pictured) in a cave in a cliff face to be used as a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Festival of Durga
With Navratri and Durga Puja, festivities around Hindu mother goddess Durga begin in India.
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.
Student protests in South Africa
Demonstrations over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist...
Election horror show
The presidential election takes a spooky turn in West Hartford, Connecticut.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.