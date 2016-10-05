Edition:
In the path of Hurricane Matthew

A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A woman stans by debris after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A man cuts branches off fallen trees in a flooded area by a river after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A man fixes a roof of a partially built house after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Part of a boat is seen on a street next to the sea after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A man clears debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Women sit at the entrance of a house damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Residents walk in flooded area after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Residents work clearing a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Two fishermen fix a net near the remains of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A view of trees damaged by the wind during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People walk along a road after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Dean Legge (L), Steven Thigpen (R) and Graylan Coleman (C) help a relative remove furniture at a beachfront home along Waccamaw Drive in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Trees sway with the wind during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People watch the local news on TV at a public shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Sound technician and Cuban Communist Party (PCC) member Guilian Bescal makes announcements through speakers installed in a car announcing security measures ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A man pushes a bicycle in a flood zone after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti. /Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People riding on a motorcycle move between fallen trees after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A man wades through a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes, in Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
People wade across a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A man pushes a wheelbarrow as he wades across a flooded street while Hurricane Matthew passes through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People walk on the street after strong waves hit the coast at Siboney beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A wave splashes on the beach at Siboney ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
People inspect the rising water level of a river due to the rains caused by Hurricane Matthew passing through Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Traffic moves slowly as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A dog crosses a road as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Families settle into their seats aboard a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft for evacuation from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay ahead of Hurricane Matthew, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The United States was airlifting some 700 spouses and children to Florida from its Guantanamo Bay naval base. Prisoners and service personnel would remain. U.S. Navy/Capt. Frederick H. Agee

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Yosvan Anaya speaks to a friend (not pictured) in a cave in a cliff face to be used as a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
