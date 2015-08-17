In the ruins of Tianjin
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers stand in front of a damaged building near the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An aerial picture shows damaged trucks and a shipping container near the site of Wednesday night's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke is seen near the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rises among shipping containers next to damaged vehicles as firefighters try to put out a fire after explosions on Wednesday night, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Zhang Yibi holds a picture of her son Lei Chi, 21, a firefighter who is among those missing after the huge explosion at the port in Tianjin, as she visits a hospital looking for him, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firefighters carry the body of a victim from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rises next to a damaged building at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People affected by a huge explosion at the port in Tianjin, China sleep at the school turned into shelter for evacuated, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A firefighter walks past damaged vehicles after explosions on Wednesday night, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged road sign is seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rise from container boxes near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An injured man evacuated from the residential area near the explosion site looks towards pluming smoke in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wearing mask leave their home for temporary shelters near the site of the explosions, at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man sleeps inside a damaged vehicle on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers wearing chemical protective suits walk at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man speaks on the phone at the intensive care unit of a hospital where friends and relatives wait for information about those injured in huge explosion at the port in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A firefighter gestures next to damaged vehicles after explosions on Wednesday night, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged cars are seen near the site the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
