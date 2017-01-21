Inaugural balls for the 45th president
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Radio City Music Hall "Rockettes" perform at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gospel Singer Travis Greene performs at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump supporters celebrate while attending the Inauguration "Freedom" Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump gesture towards his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Singer Erin Boheme performs at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, dance at the president's "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gospel Singer Travis Greene (L) and R&B singer Chrisette Michele (R) perform at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dancers perform at the Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with the older Trump children and their spouses, attend the Liberty Ball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump at the Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ivanka Trump blows a kiss as she departs with her husband Jared Kushner from the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump with his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen dance at a Liberty Ball. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump with his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen greet the audience at a Liberty Ball. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
United States Army Staff Sergeant Jose A. Medina dances with first lady Melania Trump during the "Salute to Our Armed Services Ball" on Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
United States Air Force Master Sergeant Tiffany Bradbury dances with Vice-President Mike Pence during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence prepare to cut a cake with a sword at the "Salute to Our Armed Forces" inaugural ball. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
United States Navy Petty Officer Second Class Catherine Cartmell dances with President Donald Trump as United States Army Staff Sergeant Jose A. Medina dances with First Lady Melania Trump during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball. REUTERS/Rick...more
President Donald Trump (center, L) and his wife Melania and family dance with U.S. military service members at the "Salute to Our Armed Forces" inaugural ball. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
