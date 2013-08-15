Edition:
Independence Day Celebrations

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (top, R) walks as he inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) walks to inspect a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressed the nation, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C, in blue turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the nation from a bullet-proof enclosure at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C, in blue turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Defence Minister A. K. Antony waits for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (not pictured) to inspect a guard of honour at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh waves as he leaves the historic Red Fort after his Independence Day speech, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the historic Red Fort after his Independence Day speech, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Indian Army soldiers stand guard on the balcony of the historic Red Fort as Indian national flags fly during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>A man selling Indian national flags stands on a pavement as it rains during the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) salutes during the national anthem inside a bullet-proof enclosure at the historic Red Fort, during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Participants perform a folk dance during a cultural program to celebrate India's 67th Independence Day in Chandigarh August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Indian policemen patrol a deserted street during a strike called by separatists to mark India's 67th Independence Day in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Policewomen march during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>A police officer shouts commands at a parade during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Agartala August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>School children cheer after taking part part in a cultural program to celebrate India's 67th Independence Day in Chandigarh August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (C) salutes during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>A Kashmiri girl covers her head as it rains before the start of India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Indian policewomen march during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>An Indian police officer marches in heavy rain while taking part in a parade during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Guptal</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Indian police stand at attention as they take part in a march during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Two girls share an umbrella as it rains during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Agartala August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L, on red carpet) leaves the historic Red Fort after his Independence Day speech, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>A participant dressed as a demon performs during a cultural programme to celebrate India's 67th Independence Day in Guwahati August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>A boy flies a kite from the roof of his house during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>People watch as kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>An army soldier spits fire while performing Mallakhamb on a pole during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

<p>An army soldier rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

