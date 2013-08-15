Independence Day Celebrations
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (top, R) walks as he inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) walks to inspect a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressed the nation, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C, in blue turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the nation from a bullet-proof enclosure at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C, in blue turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Defence Minister A. K. Antony waits for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (not pictured) to inspect a guard of honour at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh waves as he leaves the historic Red Fort after his Independence Day speech, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the historic Red Fort after his Independence Day speech, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army soldiers stand guard on the balcony of the historic Red Fort as Indian national flags fly during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man selling Indian national flags stands on a pavement as it rains during the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) salutes during the national anthem inside a bullet-proof enclosure at the historic Red Fort, during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform a folk dance during a cultural program to celebrate India's 67th Independence Day in Chandigarh August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Indian policemen patrol a deserted street during a strike called by separatists to mark India's 67th Independence Day in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policewomen march during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A police officer shouts commands at a parade during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Agartala August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
School children cheer after taking part part in a cultural program to celebrate India's 67th Independence Day in Chandigarh August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (C) salutes during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri girl covers her head as it rains before the start of India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policewomen march during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian police officer marches in heavy rain while taking part in a parade during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Guptal
Indian police stand at attention as they take part in a march during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Two girls share an umbrella as it rains during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Agartala August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L, on red carpet) leaves the historic Red Fort after his Independence Day speech, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant dressed as a demon performs during a cultural programme to celebrate India's 67th Independence Day in Guwahati August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A boy flies a kite from the roof of his house during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People watch as kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An army soldier spits fire while performing Mallakhamb on a pole during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An army soldier rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's 67th Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
