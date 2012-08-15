Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 16, 2012 | 1:40am IST

Independence Day

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Buglers from India's armed forces stand on the balcony of the historic Red Fort as the Indian national flag flutters during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2012. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) arrives to address the nation at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Soldiers march past the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2012. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the nation from a bullet-proof enclosure as Indian national flags flutter at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the nation from a bullet-proof enclosure at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>People leave the historic Red Fort after the Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is to address the nation in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the nation from a bullet-proof enclosure at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the nation from a bullet-proof enclosure as Indian national flag flutters at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the nation from a bullet-proof enclosure at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A college girl gets her eye painted in tri-colours of the national flag on the eve of the country's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>An army soldier stands guard in front of the historic Red Fort during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 13, 2012. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Paramilitary soldiers take part in a full-dress rehearsal for the country's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, capital of Tripura August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Policemen take part in a rehearsal for the country's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 11, 2012. Independence Day celebrations will take place on August 15. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A man walks past a Central Reserve Police Force personnel holding his weapon at a market ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2012. Security has been stepped up in and around the venues of India's Independence which is being celebrated on August 15, in Kashmir, police officials said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>School children dressed in tri-colours of India's national flag, offer prayers on the eve of the country's Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Soldiers take part in the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>A police contingent marches during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (4th L) and Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar (2nd L), surrounded by their bodyguards, leave the historic Red Fort after Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's speech during the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A police contingent marches during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Soldiers march at the India Gate war memorial after President Pranab Mukherjee laid down a wreath during the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A school teacher wearing his medals stands next to his students at a parade during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A member of the women's police contingent smiles at a parade during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabl</p>

<p>Soldiers mounted on horses take part in a ceremony at the India Gate war memorial after President Pranab Mukherjee laid down a wreath during the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Policemen play tubas during the country's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, capital of state of Tripura August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>President Pranab Mukherjee pays respect at the India Gate war memorial at a wreath laying ceremony during the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>An Indian security personnel stands guard in front of India's national flag tri-colours before the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee at the India Gate war memorial on the occasion of the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY)</p>

<p>A man waves India's national flag near the historic Red Fort where Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is scheduled to address the nation during the country's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY)</p>

<p>Policemen stand guard on a deserted street during a strike to mark India's Independence Day in Srinagar August 15, 2012. The separatist leaders had called for a general strike and had appealed to observe India's Independence Day as a Black day, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>People gather behind the barricades installed by the police near the historic Red Fort where Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is scheduled to address the nation on the country's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY)</p>

