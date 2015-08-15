Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 15, 2015 | 6:35pm IST

Independence Day

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, August 15, 2015. Modi sought to shed an image that he governs for big business on Saturday, vowing to help the poor in an annual speech aimed at bolstering popularity rather than tackling setbacks to his economic reform plans. In the background is the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi folds his hands in a traditional Indian greeting after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2015. In the background is the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A school boy takes blessings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban) in front of the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) waves to school children after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R, wearing turban) greets school children after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks to inspect a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A man sweeps the red carpet before the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Policemen get ready before the start of India's Independence Day celebrations in Kochi. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after being awarded the first position in the best marching trophy competition during India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
School children celebrate after being rewarded for their dance performance during India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Members of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) take part in India's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala. August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Kashmiri policemen perform a stunt on their motorbikes during Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A Kashmiri policeman performs a stunt on a motorbike through a ring of fire during Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A Kashmiri policeman rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Policemen take part in a parade as it rains during Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Policemen take part in a parade as it rains during Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
policewomen take part in a parade as it rains during Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Policemen march as they take part in India's Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers dance during India's Independence Day celebrations at the India-Pakistan joint check post at the Wagah border on the outskirts of Amritsar, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A man flies a kite outside the premises of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 15, 2015. Many people in India fly kites to mark the country's Independence Day. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A boy flies a kite from the rooftop of a building on India's Independence Day in New Delhi, August 15, 2015. Many people in India fly kites to mark the country's Independence Day. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Students make a formation of a map of India inside the school premises during Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, August 14, 2015. India commemorates its Independence Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Students wave national flags inside the school premises during Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
