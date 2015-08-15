Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, August 15, 2015. Modi sought to shed an image that he governs for big business on Saturday, vowing to help the...more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, August 15, 2015. Modi sought to shed an image that he governs for big business on Saturday, vowing to help the poor in an annual speech aimed at bolstering popularity rather than tackling setbacks to his economic reform plans. In the background is the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

