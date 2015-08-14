Independence Day rehearsals
Students wave national flags inside the school premises during India's Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students make a formation of a map of India inside the school premises during Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian soldiers stand guard in front of an India's national flag tri-colours during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian policemen stand guard in front of India's national flag tri-colours during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A security commando leaves the historic Red Fort in front of an Indian national flag after the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) take part in the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A policeman adjusts his colleague's headdress during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Policemen take part in the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policewoman takes part in the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian folk dancers wait to perform during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, India, August 13, 2015. India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
