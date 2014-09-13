Edition:
Independence fever in Scotland

Supporters of Scotland's 'Yes Campaign' applaud as bride-to-be Ruth Cheadle from California holds a 'Yes' banner, as she waits to be married, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Yes and No voters argue as they wait for Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond to do a walkabout in Perth, central Scotland, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A 'NO' campaign poster is displayed in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, speaks to a gathering of 'NO' voters, in Glasgow September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, September 13, 2014
People's opinions are on display in a comments book at the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
'Yes' campaign activist Lloyd Quinan paints campaign posters in an office in Edinburgh September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A "No" campaign poster is seen in a field after being vandalised by a "Yes" supporter on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Two women are seen at a window on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Employees of Gordon diesel services prepare to erect Yes campaign placards on their workshop in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A man erects a Scottish Saltire in the garden of his cottage on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A supporter of the "Yes" campaign is led away by a police officer after he tried to disrupt a "No" campaign rally that leader of the Labour party Ed Miliband was to address, in Glasgow, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Women prepare placards in the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
'No Thanks' badges are displayed during campaigning by Alistair Darling, the leader of the campaign to keep Scotland part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A 'YES' campaign sign is seen attached to a lamp post on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A 'YES' campaigner sings in Glasgow, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A 'Yes Campaign' supporter wears a badge and a sticker on their printed jumper, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
'NO' campaign posters are displayed in a window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Saturday, September 13, 2014
A house displaying a saltire and "yes" banner is seen in front of Stirling Castle, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, September 13, 2014
