Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 12, 2014 | 2:15am IST

Independent Island

Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage...more

Friday, September 12, 2014
Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 15
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
2 / 15
A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 15
Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 15
Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 15
A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 15
The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 15
Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 15
The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 15
Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
10 / 15
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 15
John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 15
Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
13 / 15
Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 15
Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Snow in the summer

Snow in the summer

Next Slideshows

Snow in the summer

Snow in the summer

An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.

11 Sep 2014
Tiger Dance

Tiger Dance

Images of the 'Tiger Dance' performed during Kerala's harvest festival of Onam.

11 Sep 2014
Refighting The Great War

Refighting The Great War

History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.

10 Sep 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

10 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast