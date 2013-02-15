India: A billion rising
A woman takes a photograph of "Installation of Femininity 2013", made out of turmeric, vermillion powder, rice powder, burnt husk of paddy, created by Artist Sajitha Shankar as part of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Kochi February 14, 2013....more
Members from various non-governmental organizations hold a banner after signing it at an event to mark the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Kolkata February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People participate in a rally for the "One Billion Rising" campaign in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People dance during the "One Billion Rising" campaign in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman writes a message as she participates in the "One Billion Rising" campaign in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman stands on a pavement as she participates in the "One Billion Rising" campaign in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man wearing a pink wig dances to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
