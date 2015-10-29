Edition:
India
Thu Oct 29, 2015

India-Africa Forum Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses with his counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses with his counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses with his counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
African delegates attend the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

African delegates attend the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
African delegates attend the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
African delegates attend the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

African delegates attend the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
African delegates attend the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Dancers perform during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Dancers perform during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Dancers perform during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Dancers perform during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Dancers perform during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Dancers perform during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir reacts as he attends a plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. The International Criminal Court said India should arrest and hand over Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who is wanted on genocide charges and expected to visit New Delhi for a summit this week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir reacts as he attends a plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. The International Criminal Court said India should arrest and hand over Sudanese President Omar Hassan...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir reacts as he attends a plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. The International Criminal Court said India should arrest and hand over Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who is wanted on genocide charges and expected to visit New Delhi for a summit this week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center-R-in white attire) and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L-orange sari) pose with their counterparts from African countries during the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi folds his hands in a traditional Indian greeting before addressing at the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi folds his hands in a traditional Indian greeting before addressing at the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi folds his hands in a traditional Indian greeting before addressing at the Inaugural Session of the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Benin's President Boni Yayi speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Benin's President Boni Yayi speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Benin's President Boni Yayi speaks during the plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama (L) during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama (L) during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama (L) during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) welcomes King Mswati III of Swaziland during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) welcomes King Mswati III of Swaziland during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) welcomes King Mswati III of Swaziland during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Swaziland's King Mswati III (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Swaziland's King Mswati III (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Swaziland's King Mswati III (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Benin's President Boni Yayi (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Benin's President Boni Yayi (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Benin's President Boni Yayi (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj smiles while addressing the India Africa business forum in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj smiles while addressing the India Africa business forum in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj smiles while addressing the India Africa business forum in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand towards Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand towards Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand towards Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a room to receive Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno (not pictured) for a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a room to receive Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno (not pictured) for a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a room to receive Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno (not pictured) for a photo opportunity before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Benin's President Boni Yayi gestures towards the media during a photo opportunity with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Benin's President Boni Yayi gestures towards the media during a photo opportunity with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Benin's President Boni Yayi gestures towards the media during a photo opportunity with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) before the start of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Foreign Ministers from African countries pose with their Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (in orange Sari) before their meeting during the India Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Foreign Ministers from African countries pose with their Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (in orange Sari) before their meeting during the India Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Foreign Ministers from African countries pose with their Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (in orange Sari) before their meeting during the India Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Foreign Ministers from African countries pose with their Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (in orange Sari) before their meeting during the India Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Foreign Ministers from African countries pose with their Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (in orange Sari) before their meeting during the India Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Foreign Ministers from African countries pose with their Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (in orange Sari) before their meeting during the India Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Sudan Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Sudan Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
South Sudan Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane holds hands of her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane holds hands of her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane holds hands of her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Foreign

South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane hugs her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their bilateral meeting during the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
