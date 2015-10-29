Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir reacts as he attends a plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. The International Criminal Court said India should arrest and hand over Sudanese President Omar Hassan...more

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir reacts as he attends a plenary session at the India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2015. The International Criminal Court said India should arrest and hand over Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who is wanted on genocide charges and expected to visit New Delhi for a summit this week. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close