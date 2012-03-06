Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 6, 2012 | 8:35pm IST

India assembly elections

<p>Supporters of Samajwadi Part (SP) celebrate outside their party's headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

Supporters of Samajwadi Part (SP) celebrate outside their party's headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Supporters of Samajwadi Part (SP) celebrate outside their party's headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
1 / 10
<p>Supporters of Samajwadi Part (SP) celebrate outside their part headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

Supporters of Samajwadi Part (SP) celebrate outside their part headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Supporters of Samajwadi Part (SP) celebrate outside their part headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
2 / 10
<p>Rahul Gandhi smiles as he speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Rahul Gandhi smiles as he speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Rahul Gandhi smiles as he speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
3 / 10
<p>Rahul Gandhi speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Rahul Gandhi speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Rahul Gandhi speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
4 / 10
<p>A supporter of the Samajwadi Party (SP) is has coloured powder applied on his face by another supporter as they celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A supporter of the Samajwadi Party (SP) is has coloured powder applied on his face by another supporter as they celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

A supporter of the Samajwadi Party (SP) is has coloured powder applied on his face by another supporter as they celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
5 / 10
<p>Supporters of the Samajwadi Party celebrate outside their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Supporters of the Samajwadi Party celebrate outside their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Supporters of the Samajwadi Party celebrate outside their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
6 / 10
<p>Supporters of the Samajwadi Party throw coloured powder into the air as they celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Supporters of the Samajwadi Party throw coloured powder into the air as they celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Supporters of the Samajwadi Party throw coloured powder into the air as they celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 10
<p>Akhilesh Yadav, state party president and son of the Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, speaks during a news conference at their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

Akhilesh Yadav, state party president and son of the Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, speaks during a news conference at their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Akhilesh Yadav, state party president and son of the Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, speaks during a news conference at their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
8 / 10
<p>Supporters of the Samajwadi Party celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supporters of the Samajwadi Party celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Supporters of the Samajwadi Party celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 10
<p>Akhilesh Yadav, state party president and son of the Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, speaks during a news conference at their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Akhilesh Yadav, state party president and son of the Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, speaks during a news conference at their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

Akhilesh Yadav, state party president and son of the Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, speaks during a news conference at their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Next Slideshows

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Powerful storms rip across several states.

06 Mar 2012
Free maternity ambulance service

Free maternity ambulance service

A free maternity ambulance service called "Janani Express" in Madhya Pradesh is trying to increase the number of babies born in clinics.

06 Mar 2012
Putin returns

Putin returns

Vladimir Putin triumphs in Russia's presidential election, but his opponents complain of widespread fraud, refusing to recognize the results.

06 Mar 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast