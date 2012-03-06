India assembly elections
Supporters of Samajwadi Part (SP) celebrate outside their party's headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Rahul Gandhi smiles as he speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A supporter of the Samajwadi Party (SP) is has coloured powder applied on his face by another supporter as they celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Supporters of the Samajwadi Party celebrate outside their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Supporters of the Samajwadi Party throw coloured powder into the air as they celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Akhilesh Yadav, state party president and son of the Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, speaks during a news conference at their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Supporters of the Samajwadi Party celebrate outside their party office in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Akhilesh Yadav, state party president and son of the Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, speaks during a news conference at their party headquarters in Lucknow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
