India assembly elections
Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Election officials count votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a counting centre in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Mamata Banerjee (C) , chief minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), waves towards her supporters outside her residence after the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in...more
Election officials carry electronic voting machines (EVM) as they arrive to count votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a counting center in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Election officials stand next to electronic voting machines (EVM) before being distributed to them in the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a counting center in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Election officials carry electronic voting machines (EVM) for counting votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a counting center in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/ Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/ Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/ Rupak De Chowdhuri
