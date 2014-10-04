India at Asian Games 2014
Arpinder Singh competes in the men's triple jump final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Poovamma Raju Machettira celebrates winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Priyanka Pawar, Tintu Lukka, Mandeep Kaur and Poovamma Raju Machettira celebrate winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Japan's Nanako Matsumoto (R) hands over to Kana Ichikawa as India' Tintu Lukka hands over to Mandeep Kaur (L) in the women's 4x400m final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Gold medallists Priyanka Pawar, Tintu Lukka, Mandeep Kaur and Raju Poovamma Machettira pose during the medal ceremony for the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Om Prakash Singh Karhana competes in the men's shot put final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Inderjeet Singh chalks his neck as he competes in the men's shot put final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
India's Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte (red) fights with Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova (blue) during their women's fly (48-51kg) boxing match final at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
India's Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte (red) fights with Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova (blue) during their women's fly (48-51kg) boxing match final at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
India's Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte (red) fights with Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova (blue) during their women's fly (48-51kg) boxing match final at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
India's Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte (red) fights with Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova (blue) during their women's fly (48-51kg) boxing match final at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
Referee Kheira Hammadi Sidi Yakoub declares India's Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte (red) the winner of the women's fly (48-51kg) boxing match final against Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova (blue) at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in...more
India's Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte (red) fights with Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova during their women's fly (48-51kg) boxing match final at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
India's gold medallist Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's fly (48-51kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Mary Kom (red) fights with Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova (blue) during their women's fly (48-51kg) boxing match final at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Laishram Sarita Devi (R) talks with South Korea's silver medallist Park Ji-na during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
Laishram Sarita Devi stands next to her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A bronze medal awarded to Laishram Sarita Devi is left on the podium after the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. Devi broke down in tears...more
Silver medallist Tintu Lukka poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 800m final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Annu Rani competes in the women's javelin throw final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Bahrain's Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya (C) celebrates winning the women's 400m hurdles final ahead of India's Ashwini Chidananda Akkunji (L) and Japan's Satomi Kubokura at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014....more
Thailand's gold medallist Nichapa Waiwai (L) takes a selfie with her teammate Noppakao Poonpat, Singapore silver medallists Low Rui Xi Priscilla and Low Rui Qi Cecilla, India's bronze medallists Varsha Gautham and Aishwaya Nedunchezhiyan during the...more
Bronze medallist Annu Rani poses during the medal ceremony for the women's javelin throw at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Bronze medallist Rani Annu (L) poses with China's gold medallist Zhang Li (C) and silver medallist Li Lingwei during the medal ceremony for the women's javelin throw at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014....more
India's Anita Mavi (L) is tackled by South Korea's Yu Hee-na (9) and her teammates during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Korea's Park Ji-na (red) fights with India's Laishram Sarita Devi during their women's light (57-60kg) semi-final boxing match at Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Pakistans' Atif Waheed (C) tries to catch India's players as umpires watch them during their men's kabaddi match at the Songdo Global University Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
India's Vikas Gowda Shive Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Iran's Saeid Abdvali receives medical attention during his men's Greco-Roman 71 kg bronze medal wrestling match against India's Krishankant Yadav at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Iran's Saeid Abdvali receives medical attention during his men's Greco-Roman 71 kg bronze medal wrestling match against India's Krishankant Yadav at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Thailand's Thongkham Khomsan (R) is tackled by India's Chhillar Manjeet (L) during the men's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Thailand's Wannasaen Phuwanai is tackled by India's (L-R) Rakesh Kumar, Jasvir Singh and Chhillar Manjeet during the men's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014....more
Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (red) fights India's Bajrang in their Men's Freestyle 61 kg gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (Red) fights India's Bajrang in their Men's Freestyle 61 kg gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (red) fights India's Bajrang in their Men's Freestyle 61 kg gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
India's Narsingh Pancham Yadav (Red) fights Japan's Daisuke Shimada in their Men's Freestyle 74 kg bronze medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
India's Narsingh Pancham Yadav (Red) fights Japan's Daisuke Shimada in their Men's Freestyle 74 kg bronze medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
India's Johny Mayookha competes in the women's long jump final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Iran's gold medal winner Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (C) poses with silver medal winner Bajrang (L) of India and bronze medal winner Lee Seungchul of South Korea during the victory ceremony of the men's freestyle 61 kg wrestling at Dowon Gymnasium...more
Japan's Jun Shinoto (239) and India's Naveen Kumar (179) compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani fights with India's Singh Kuldep (blue) during their men's light heavy (81kg) quarterfinal boxing match at Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
India's Yogeshwar Dutt (red) fights against Tajikistan's Zalimkhan Yusupov during their men's 65kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Yogeshwar Dutt (red) fights against Tajikistan's Zalimkhan Yusupov during their men's 65kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates defeating Tajikistan's Zalimkhan Yusupov in their men's 65kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Yogeshwar Dutt (red) fights against Tajikistan's Zalimkhan Yusupov during their men's 65kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Yogeshwar looks at his gold medal after winning the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling competition at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Yogeshwar poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling competition at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Bahrain's Ruth Jebet (C) poses with her gold medal for the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
India's Rajat Chauhan shoots as teammates Sandeep Kumar (L) and Abhishek Verma (R) watch during their men's compound team gold medal archery match against South Korea at the Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September...more
India's Sandeep Kumar (L) holds a national flag with teammates Rajat Chauhan and Abhishek Verma after winning their men's compound team gold medal archery match against South Korea at the Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field during the 2014 Asian Games in...more
India's Rajat Chauhan celebrates with teammates Sandeep Kumar (2nd L) and Abhishek Verma (R) after winning their men's compound team gold medal archery match against South Korea at the Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field during the 2014 Asian Games in...more
India's (L-R) Sandeep Kumar, Rajat Chauhan and Abhishek Verma pose with their gold medals after winning the men's compound team archery competition at the Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014....more
India's Trisha Deb shoots in her women's compound individual bronze medal archery match against Taiwan's Huang I Jou at the Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
India's Abhishek Verma shoots in his men's compound individual gold medal archery match against Iran's Esmaeil Ebadi at the Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field, during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The national flags of South Korea and India are raised during the medal ceremony for the women's compound individual archery competition at the Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field, during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. South Korea's Choi...more
Iran's gold medallist Esmaeil Ebadi (C), India's silver medallist Abhishek Verma (L) and bronze medallist Paul Marton Dela Cruz of the Philippines pose after the men's compound individual archery competition at the Gyeyang Asiad Archery Field during...more
India's Arokiarajiv (171) competes during the men's 400m heats at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Bahrain's Ruth Jebet (R) reacts as she walks past India's Lalita Shivaji Babar at the medal podium as it was announced she was disqualified from the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games September...more
India's Fouaad Mirza riding Penultimate Vision performs during the eventing individual and team jumping final at the Dream Park Equestrian Venue during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sangram Singh riding Ramases performs during the eventing individual and team jumping final at the Dream Park Equestrian Venue during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sandeep Sejwal competes in the men's 50m breaststroke final swimming competition at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Balandin poses with his gold medal along with Japan's silver medallist Yasuhiro Koseki (L) and India's bronze medallist Sandeep Sejwal (R) after the men's 50m breaststroke final swimming competition at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan...more
Two judges watch a fight between India's Singh Kuldep (L) and Thailand's Anavat Thongkrathok during their men's light heavy weight preliminary boxing bout at Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tim...more
Gold medallist Iran's Mohsen Shadi Naghadeh poses with silver medallist South Korea's Kim Dong-yong (L) and bronze medallist India's Swaran Singh (R) during the medal ceremony for the men's single sculls race of the rowing competition at the Chungju...more
Bronze medallists from India pose after the final of the men's eight event of the rowing competition at the Chungju Tangeum Lake International Rowing Center, during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Iran's Aghaei Hajiagha Soraya (R) shakes hands after losing to India's Saina Nehwal in the women's singles badminton match at Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Hong Kong's Lok Kwan Hoi (L) leads, South Korea's Lee Hak-beom (C) and India's Dushiant Dushyant as they compete in the final of the lightweight men's single sculls event of the rowing competition at the Chungju Tangeum Lake International Rowing...more
Gold medallist Hong Kong's Lok Kwan Hoi (C) poses with silver medallist South Korea's Lee Hak-beom (L) and bronze medallist India's Dushiant Dushyant after the final of the lightweight men's single sculls event of the rowing competition at the...more
India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Macau's U Teng Lok during their women's single badminton match at the Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
India's Saina Nehwal is seen behind a net as she returns a shot to Macau's U Teng Lok during their women's single badminton match at the Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A referee holds up the hand of India's Shiva Thapa after he won his Men's Bantam Weight preliminary boxing bout by walkover at Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Dipa Karmakar competes in the women's vault final of the artistic gymnastics competition during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's (L-R) Masahiro Yamada, Seiya Takano and Takeshi Terashima celebrate a point during their men's team sepaktakraw game against India at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Japan's Seiya Takano celebrates his men's team sepaktakraw win against India at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Japan's Takeshi Terashima (L) strikes the ball against India during their men's team sepaktakraw game at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Japan's Hirokazu Kobayashi (L) strikes the ball against India's Viseyie Koso (C) and Lalit Kumar during their men's team sepaktakraw game at the Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Kuwait's Abdullah Almezayen (L) competes against India's Ghosal Saurav in their men's singles gold medal match for squash at the Yeorumul Squash Courts during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kuwait's Abdullah Almezayen (L) competes against India's Ghosal Saurav in their men's single squash gold medal match for squash at the Yeorumul Squash Courts during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gold medalist Nicol David (2nd L) of Malaysia shows her medal with her compatriot silver medalist Low Wee Wern (L) and bronze medalists Hong Kong's Annie Au (R) and India's Rebecca Pallikal during an award ceremony for the women's singles squash...more
Japan's Emi Yamagishi (white) competes against India's Shushila Devi Likmabam during their women's -48kg preliminary judo match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Emi Yamagishi (bottom, white) competes against India's Shushila Devi Likmabam (bottom, blue) during their women's -48kg on the mat 2 (bottom) as Lebanon's Damien Pierre Nabih Ziade (top, white) competes against China's He Yunlong during their...more
Uzbekistan's Mukaddas Kubeeva (white) competes against India's Shushila Devi Likmabam during their women's -48kg preliminary judo match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Flag bearer of India Sardar Singh leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014 REUTERS/Issei Kato
