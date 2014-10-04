India at Asian Games 2014

A bronze medal awarded to Laishram Sarita Devi is left on the podium after the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. Devi broke down in tears...more

A bronze medal awarded to Laishram Sarita Devi is left on the podium after the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. Devi broke down in tears during the ceremony and refused to wear the medal she was presented with in protest against what her camp called "biased" judging. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

