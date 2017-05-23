Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 23, 2017 | 11:05am IST

India at Cannes

70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 22/05/2017. Actress Sonam Kapoor poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Meyerowitz Stories" (New and Selected) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 21/05/2017. Actress Sonam Kapoor poses. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Meyerowitz Stories" (New and Selected) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 21/05/2017. Actress Sonam Kapoor poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film the film "120 battements par minute" (120 Beats Per Minute) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 20/05/2017. Actress Aishwarya Rai poses. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film the film "120 battements par minute" (120 Beats Per Minute) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 20/05/2017. Actress Aishwarya Rai poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film the film "120 battements par minute" (120 Beats Per Minute) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 20/05/2017. Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Okja" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals- Cannes, France. 19/05/2017. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks on the red carpet. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Okja" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals- Cannes, France. 19/05/2017. Actress Aishwarya Rai poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Okja" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals- Cannes, France. 19/05/2017. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Nelyubov" ( Loveless) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 18/05/2017 - Model Deepika Padukone poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 18/05/2017. Model Deepika Padukone poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 18/05/2017. Model Deepika Padukone poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
The 70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Actress Mallika Sherawat reacts. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
