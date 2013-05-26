Edition:
India at Cannes

<p>Jury President Steven Spielberg (C) poses on the red carpet with Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival as they arrive at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. From L to R : Actress Nicole Kidman, actor-director Daniel Auteuil, director Ang Lee, actress Vidya Balan, Jury President Steven Spielberg, directors Lynne Ramsay, Naomi Kawase, Cristian Mungiu and actor Christoph Waltz. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Actress and film director Nandita Das, member of the Jury Cinefondation, poses during a photocall at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Actress and film director Nandita Das, member of the Jury Cinefondation, poses during a photocall at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>The handbag of Aishwarya Rai is pictured as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives at the evening's gala of the film "Bombay Talkies" celebrating a hundred years of Indian cinema, during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives at the evening's gala of the film "Bombay Talkies" celebrating a hundred years of Indian cinema, during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jury Member actress Vidya Balan poses as she arrives at the evening's gala of the film "Bombay Talkies" celebrating a hundred years of Indian cinema, during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune &amp; Jolie' (Young &amp; Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Actress Sonam Kapoor (L) and U.S. athlete, actress and fashion model Aimee Mullins pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune &amp; Jolie' (Young &amp; Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune &amp; Jolie' (Young &amp; Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>From L to R: Cast members Amitabh Bachchan, Joel Edgerton, director Baz Luhrmann, cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire pose during a photocall for the film 'The Great Gatsby' before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>From L to R: Cast members Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Leonardo DiCaprio, director Baz Luhrmann, cast members Joel Edgerton and Amitabh Bachchan pose during a photocall for the film 'The Great Gatsby' before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Actor Christoph Waltz (3rdR), jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, poses during a photocall before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival (L-R) directors Lynne Ramsay and Ang Lee, Jury President Steven Spielberg, actress Nicole Kidman, actor and director Daniel Auteuil, actress Vidya Balan, actor Christoph Waltz, directors Naomi Kawase and Cristian Mungiu during a photocall before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival (L-R) directors Cristian Mungiu and Naomi Kawase, actor Christoph Waltz, actress Vidya Balan, actor-director Daniel Auteuil, actress Nicole Kidman, Jury President Steven Spielberg, directors Ang Lee and Lynne Ramsay pose during a photocall before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Cast member Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference for the film 'The Great Gatsby' before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Director Steven Spielberg (R), Jury President of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, looks at jury member actress Vidya Balan as they leave after a news conference before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Actress Vidya Balan, Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, attends a news conference before the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Fans wait Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan before the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Vidya Balan arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Vidya Balan arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Actor Amitabh Bachchan delivers a speech next to Leonardo DiCaprio (L), cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', as Jury President Steven Spielberg and Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival listen to during the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Vidya Balan arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Amitabh Bachchan, cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', attend the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>(L-R) Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Leonardo DiCaprio, cast members of the film 'The Great Gatsby', Jury President Steven Spielberg, Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Nicole Kidman and Daniel Auteuil attend the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Cast members Carey Mulligan (L), Leonardo DiCaprio (C) and Amitabh Bachchan pose as they arrive for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Actress Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool</p>

<p>Jury member actress Vidya Balan arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Jury member actress Vidya Balan arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Cast member Tannishtha Chatterjee poses during a photocall for the film 'Monsoon Shootout' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Cast members Nawazuddin Siddiqui poses during a photocall for the film 'Monsoon Shootout' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>(L-R) Cast members Vijay Varma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tannishtha Chatterjee and director Amit Kumar take cover from rain under umbrellas as they leave after a photocall for the film 'Monsoon Shootout' during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Cast members Vijay Varma (L) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui take cover from rain under umbrellas as they leave after a photocall for the film 'Monsoon Shootout' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Jury Member actress Vidya Balan (C) poses with unidentified guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Directors of the film "Bombay Talkies" Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar (L-R) pose upon arrival at the evening's gala of the film "Bombay Talkies" celebrating a hundred years of Indian cinema, during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Members of the Jury Cinefondation (L-R) actress Maji-da Abdi, actress and director Nandita Das, director Jane Campion and actress Nicoletta Braschi pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only God Forgives" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Actresses Ameesha Patel (R) and Puja Gupta pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "All is Lost" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

