Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2016 | 4:00pm IST

India at FITUR trade fair in Madrid

A woman practices yoga at the India stand at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Spain's Queen Letizia (L) poses with representatives of the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A woman gets her hand painted with henna at the India stand at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Spain's Queen Letizia (C) visits the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Spain's Queen Letizia (L) poses with representatives of the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Spain's Queen Letizia visits the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
