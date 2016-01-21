India at FITUR trade fair in Madrid
A woman practices yoga at the India stand at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spain's Queen Letizia (L) poses with representatives of the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A woman gets her hand painted with henna at the India stand at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spain's Queen Letizia (C) visits the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spain's Queen Letizia (L) poses with representatives of the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spain's Queen Letizia visits the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Next Slideshows
Introducing Planet Nine
Views of the solar system, as astronomers announce there may be a ninth planet about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune.
Sympathy for the devil
Spanish villagers barrage a devil-like character with hundreds of turnips.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
The hottest year ever
2015 was the hottest year on record.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.