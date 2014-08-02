India at Glasgow Commonwealth Games
India's Pinki Rani lands a punch on Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh during their women's Fly Weight semi-final boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Seema Punia of India competes in the finals of the women's discus throw at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Laishram Devi (R) exchanges punches with Mozambique's Maria Machongua during their women's Light Weight semi-final boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland August 1, 2014. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Jim...more
Yogeshwar Dutt of India (L) grapples with Chamara Perera of Sri Lanka during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling semi-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Pawan Kumar of India (R) is overpowered by Luigi Bianco of Scotland during their men's freestyle 86kg quarter-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Kumari Babita of India (top) overpowers Louisa Porogovska of England during their women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Kathryn Marsh of Scotland is pinned down by Babita Kumari of India during their women's freestyle 55kg wrestling quarter-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
India's Vikas Shive Gowda competes in the men's discus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. Shive Gowda won the gold medal. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Vikas Shive Gowda celebrates with his country's flag after winning the gold medal in the men's discus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. Shive Gowda won the gold medal. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Dipa Karmakar reacts after a successful vault during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Sasha Madyarchyk of England (front L) grapples with Bajrang Bajrang of India (front R) during their men's freestyle 61kg wrestling match, as Jill Gallays of Canada (back L) tussles with Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria during their women's freestyle...more
Stephen Lavelle of Scotland celebrates defeating Amritpreet Singh of India in their men's heavy weight quarter-final bout at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Amit Amit Kumar (top) throws South Africa's Bokang Masunyane during the Men's Freestyle 57 kg Wrestling quarter-finals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
India's Amit Amit Kumar (L) lifts South Africa's Bokang Masunyane during the Men's 57 kg Freestyle Wrestling quarter-finals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Nigeria's Melvin Bibo (L) competes with India's Sushil Kumar (R) at the Men's Freestyle 74 kg Wrestling semi-final during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Chandrodaya Narayan Singh competes in the qualification round for the Men's Hammer Throw at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Kamalpreet Singh competes in the qualification round for the Men's Hammer Throw at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singapore's Teo Shun Xie (C) celebrates after winning the women's 10m air pistol shooting event, flanked by second-placed India's Malaika Goel (L) and third-placed Canada's Dorothy Ludwig (R), at the Barry Buddon shooting centre at the 2014...more
India's Abhinav Bindra celebrates winning the men's 10m air rifle shooting event at Barry Buddon shooting centre at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
India's Abhinav Bindra, winner of the men's 10m air rifle shooting event, takes a shot at the Barry Buddon shooting centre at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Sally Conway of Scotland (R) celebrates after beating Sunibala Huidrom of India in their women's -70kg weight category bronze medal judo match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sandeep Sejwal of India (top) is seen underwater as he takes the start for the men's 50m Freestyle semifinal during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Scotland's Neil Speirs (L) and David Peacock react to a ball thrown by teammate Darren Burnett during the mens' Triples Lawn Bowling competition against India at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Flag of India is carried by Vijay Kumar during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Indian field hockey player Harhir Singh (C) holds the Commonwealth Games Baton as he poses with Louise Martin, Board Member of Commonwealth Games Federation, and other players and officials in front of 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main...more
Indian athlete Sudha Singh holds the Commonwealth Games Baton as she runs in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the month of July.
Inside Israel's bomb shelters
Inside the Israeli network of bomb shelters.
Landslide near Pune
Dozens of homes were submerged and more than 100 people were swallowed up by a landslide that flattened almost an entire village near Pune in Maharashtra.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.