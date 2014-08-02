Edition:
India at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

India's Pinki Rani lands a punch on Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh during their women's Fly Weight semi-final boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Seema Punia of India competes in the finals of the women's discus throw at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

India's Laishram Devi (R) exchanges punches with Mozambique's Maria Machongua during their women's Light Weight semi-final boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland August 1, 2014. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Jim Young

Yogeshwar Dutt of India (L) grapples with Chamara Perera of Sri Lanka during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling semi-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Pawan Kumar of India (R) is overpowered by Luigi Bianco of Scotland during their men's freestyle 86kg quarter-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Kumari Babita of India (top) overpowers Louisa Porogovska of England during their women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Kathryn Marsh of Scotland is pinned down by Babita Kumari of India during their women's freestyle 55kg wrestling quarter-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

India's Vikas Shive Gowda competes in the men's discus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. Shive Gowda won the gold medal. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

India's Vikas Shive Gowda celebrates with his country's flag after winning the gold medal in the men's discus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. Shive Gowda won the gold medal. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

India's Dipa Karmakar reacts after a successful vault during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Sasha Madyarchyk of England (front L) grapples with Bajrang Bajrang of India (front R) during their men's freestyle 61kg wrestling match, as Jill Gallays of Canada (back L) tussles with Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria during their women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Stephen Lavelle of Scotland celebrates defeating Amritpreet Singh of India in their men's heavy weight quarter-final bout at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Amit Amit Kumar (top) throws South Africa's Bokang Masunyane during the Men's Freestyle 57 kg Wrestling quarter-finals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

India's Amit Amit Kumar (L) lifts South Africa's Bokang Masunyane during the Men's 57 kg Freestyle Wrestling quarter-finals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Nigeria's Melvin Bibo (L) competes with India's Sushil Kumar (R) at the Men's Freestyle 74 kg Wrestling semi-final during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Chandrodaya Narayan Singh competes in the qualification round for the Men's Hammer Throw at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Kamalpreet Singh competes in the qualification round for the Men's Hammer Throw at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Singapore's Teo Shun Xie (C) celebrates after winning the women's 10m air pistol shooting event, flanked by second-placed India's Malaika Goel (L) and third-placed Canada's Dorothy Ludwig (R), at the Barry Buddon shooting centre at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

India's Abhinav Bindra celebrates winning the men's 10m air rifle shooting event at Barry Buddon shooting centre at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

India's Abhinav Bindra, winner of the men's 10m air rifle shooting event, takes a shot at the Barry Buddon shooting centre at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sally Conway of Scotland (R) celebrates after beating Sunibala Huidrom of India in their women's -70kg weight category bronze medal judo match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sandeep Sejwal of India (top) is seen underwater as he takes the start for the men's 50m Freestyle semifinal during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Scotland's Neil Speirs (L) and David Peacock react to a ball thrown by teammate Darren Burnett during the mens' Triples Lawn Bowling competition against India at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Flag of India is carried by Vijay Kumar during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Indian field hockey player Harhir Singh (C) holds the Commonwealth Games Baton as he poses with Louise Martin, Board Member of Commonwealth Games Federation, and other players and officials in front of 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Indian athlete Sudha Singh holds the Commonwealth Games Baton as she runs in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

