India at 70
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address the nation, in Delhi, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L, wearing turban) greets school children after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man gets his picture taken in front of the Illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of India�s Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A cyclist rides past the Illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of India�s Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policewomen march during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Indian policemen take part in the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policewomen perform a stunt on their motorbikes during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An artist adjusts his mask before taking part in the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day in Kolkata, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man buys Indian national flag from a roadside shop ahead of the Independence Day Celebrations in Guwahati, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A placard is held up during a march to celebrate India�s Independence Day in Ahmedabad, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People look at balloons released during a march to celebrate India�s Independence Day in Ahmedabad, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim man waves an Indian flag during a march to celebrate India�s Independence Day in Ahmedabad, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Participants share a moment after performing at a cultural program during India's Independence Day celebrations in Ajmer, in Rajasthan, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A cadet from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) shouts commands at a parade during India's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Schoolchildren perform during the India's Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian paramilitary soldiers march at a parade during country's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, India, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An Indian policeman rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
