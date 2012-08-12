India at London Olympics
India's Sushil Kumar poses with his silver medal at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
India's Sushil Kumar (L) fights with Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
India's Yogeshwar Dutt poses with his bronze medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
(L to R) India's Sushil Kumar, Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu. Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov and Cuba's Livan Lopez Azcuy pose at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012....more
India's Yogeshwar Dutt reacts after defaeting North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the bronze medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Bronze medallist Mary Kom Hmangte of India poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Fly (51kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
(L to R) India's Yogeshwar Dutt, Russia's Besik Kudukhov, Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov and Coleman Scott of U.S. pose at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012....more
India's Sushil Kumar reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Saina Nehwal kisses her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
India's Gagan Narang poses with his bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the gold medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem...more
Puerto Rico's Franklin Gomez Matos (L) fights with India's Yogeshwar Dutt Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Bulgaria's Radoslav Marinov Velikov (in red) fights with India's Amit Kumar on the repechage of the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
India's Vijender (L) leaves the ring after winning in his fight with Terrell Gausha of the U.S. in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Mary Kom (L) fights against Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Mary Kom (L) reacts after she defeated Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Gold medallist Nicola Adams of Britain (2nd from L) poses with silver medallist Ren Cancan of China (L) and bronze medallists Mary Kom of India and Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during the presentation ceremony after the Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal...more
Sahana Kumari competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ireland's Paddy Barnes (R) is declared the winner over India's Devendro Singh Laishram after their Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ireland's Paddy Barnes (L) fights India's Devendro Singh Laishram during their Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (rear) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Vikas Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
India's Yogeshwar Dutt bites his bronze medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Danish Mujtaba (C) controls the ball between Belgium's Simon Gougnard (L) and Jeffrey Thys during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Manpreet Singh (R) challenges Begium's Florent van Aubel during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Belgium's Jerome Dekeyser is congratulated by teammate Felix Denayer after he scored a goal against India during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Renjith Maheshwary competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev (R) is declared the winner over Vijender Singh during their quarterfinal Men's Middle (75kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Saina Nehwal holds up her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev (R) fights Vijender during their quarterfinal Men's Middle (75kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (L) is declared the winner over Maroua Rahali of Tunisia after their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Maroua Rahali of Tunisia (L) fights India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Vikas Gowda competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sardar Singh (L) and South Korea's Young Jin Kim (R) challenge for the ball during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Dharamvir Singh (L) and South Korea's Hye Sung Hyun (R) challenge for the ball during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Gagan Narang competes in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Gold medallist China's Li Xuerui, silver medallist compatriot Wang Yihan (L) and bronze medallist Saina Nehwal (R) pose at their women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012....more
Britain's Thomas Stalke (R) fights against Manoj Kumar in their Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Britain's Thomas Stalker (R) wins against Manoj Kumar in their Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Devendro Singh Laishram (R) reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Saina Nehwal waves after winning her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against China's Wang Xin at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. Nehwal won the bronze medal after Wang retired hurt with a knee...more
Krishna Poonia competes during the women's discus throw final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
India's Joydeep Karmakar competes in the Men's 50m rifle prone shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Saina Nehwal plays against Netherlands' Yao Jie during their women's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Deepika Kumari shoots during the women's individual round of 32 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Terrell Gausha of the U.S. (L) fights against India's Vijender in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Manoj Kumar reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Devendro Singh Laishram reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Devendro Singh Laishram (L) reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj (R) in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to China's Wang Xin during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
India's Krishan Vikas (R) is declared winner against Errol Spence of the U.S. in their Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar kisses his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
India's Sandeep Singh hits the ball during their men's Group B hockey match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Germany's Timo Wess (L) challenges India's Sardar Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Vijender (2nd L) wins against Terrell Gausha (R) of the U.S. in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Kashyap Parupalli looks at a shuttlecock as he falls during his mens singles badminton quarterfinals match against Malaysia's Chong Wei Lee during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad more
Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Vijay Kumar changes the round in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
India's Saina Nehwal plays against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
India's Saina Nehwal (L) shakes hands with Denmark's Tine Baun after defeating her during the womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (L) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (red) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Manoj Kumar (L) reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A combination picture shows table tennis players watching the ball during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Players are, top row (L to R), Denmark's Michael Maze, Brazil's Caroline Kumahara, Austria's Werner Schlager. Middle row (L to R) China's Zhang...more
New Zealand's Shea McAleese (L) challenges India's Sardar Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
India's players gather before the start of their men's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne during their men's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
India's Manoj Kumar reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Jwala Gutta (front) and Ashwini Ponnappa play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012....more
India's Ravi Kumar Katulu competes on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Devendro Singh Laishram (R) reacts after defeating Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012....more
Saina Nehwal plays against Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Japan's Mizuki Fujii and Reika Kakiiwa celebrate defeating Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta during their women's doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki...more
Devendro Singh Laishram (R) fights against Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Vijender reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Danabek Suzhanov in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 9 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Sawarn Singh rows in the men's single sculls repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa reacts after his loss to India's Devendro Singh Laishram in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Diju V (R) and Jwala Gutta play against Denmark's Thomas Laybourn and Kamilla Rytter Juhl during their mixed doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki...more
Seychelles' Andrique Allisop (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in the men's light (60kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soumyajit Ghosh prepares to serve against Brazil's Gustavo Tsuboi during their men's singles first round table tennis match at the ExCel venue of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Vijender (L) fights against Kazakhstan's Danabek Suzhanov in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 9 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Shiva Thapa (R) fights against Mexico's Oscar Valdez Fierro in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 32 Bout 6 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Tarundeep Rai takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Rahul Banerjee takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Arrows sit in the target as Jayanta Talukdar (C) checks his score during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Jayanta Talukdar takes aim during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
India's Bombayla Devi Laishram takes aim in the women's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Sumit Sangwan (L) fights against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Sumit Sangwan (L) fights against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Netherlands' Robbert Kemperman (R) dribbles the ball past India's Dharamvir Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach more
India's Gagan Narang (L) lifts his rifle as he celebrates winning the bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
India's goalkeeper Bharat Kumar Chetri (R) and teammate Manpreet Singh watch as they concede a second goal to Netherlands during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London...more
India's Dharamvir Singh (3rd L) celebrates his goal during their men's Group B hockey match against Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
India's Dharamvir Singh (bottom) scores a goal past Netherlands' goalkeeper Jaap Stockmann during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai...more
India's Kashyap Parupalli reacts during his men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
India's Saina Nehwal plays against Belgium's Lianne Tan during their women's singles group play stage Group E badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa play against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012....more
India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after scoring a point against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley...more
India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after winning against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July...more
India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during their men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
India's Kashyap Parupalli celebrates after winning against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during their men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad...more
India's Devendro Singh Laishram reacts after defeating Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Rahul Banerjee takes aim during the men's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Tarundeep Rai takes aim during the men's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa (back) play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012....more
Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev (L) fights against India's Manoj Kumar in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Manoj Kumar walks to the ring for his fight with Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Raghunath Vr hits the ball during their men's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
India's Birendra Lakra (C) is challenged by Germany's Christopher Wesley (L) and Thilo Stralkowski during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
India's Saina Nehwal plays against China's Yihan Wang during their womens singles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Bulgaria's Anatolie Ilarionovitch Guidea (in red) fights with India's Yogeshwar Dutt on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) fights with Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Yogeshwar Dutt is announced winner after deafeating Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) reacts after defaeting for the bronze medal North Korea's Jong Myong Ri on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) reacts after defaeting for the bronze medal North Korea's Jong Myong Ri on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the BRONZE medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games during the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCel venue in...more
India's Sushil Kumar (in red) fights with Turkey's Ramazan Sahin on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
India's Sushil Kumar reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu (in blue) fights with India's Sushil Kumar on the final of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
