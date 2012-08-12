Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Aug 12, 2012 | 7:35pm IST

India at London Olympics

<p>India's Sushil Kumar poses with his silver medal at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

India's Sushil Kumar poses with his silver medal at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sushil Kumar poses with his silver medal at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
1 / 128
<p>India's Sushil Kumar (L) fights with Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

India's Sushil Kumar (L) fights with Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sushil Kumar (L) fights with Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
2 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt poses with his bronze medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt poses with his bronze medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt poses with his bronze medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
3 / 128
<p>(L to R) India's Sushil Kumar, Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu. Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov and Cuba's Livan Lopez Azcuy pose at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

(L to R) India's Sushil Kumar, Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu. Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov and Cuba's Livan Lopez Azcuy pose at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

(L to R) India's Sushil Kumar, Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu. Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov and Cuba's Livan Lopez Azcuy pose at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
4 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt reacts after defaeting North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the bronze medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt reacts after defaeting North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the bronze medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt reacts after defaeting North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the bronze medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
5 / 128
<p>Bronze medallist Mary Kom Hmangte of India poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Fly (51kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Bronze medallist Mary Kom Hmangte of India poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Fly (51kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Bronze medallist Mary Kom Hmangte of India poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Fly (51kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
6 / 128
<p>(L to R) India's Yogeshwar Dutt, Russia's Besik Kudukhov, Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov and Coleman Scott of U.S. pose at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

(L to R) India's Yogeshwar Dutt, Russia's Besik Kudukhov, Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov and Coleman Scott of U.S. pose at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

(L to R) India's Yogeshwar Dutt, Russia's Besik Kudukhov, Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov and Coleman Scott of U.S. pose at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
7 / 128
<p>India's Sushil Kumar reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

India's Sushil Kumar reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sushil Kumar reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
8 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal kisses her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Saina Nehwal kisses her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal kisses her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
9 / 128
<p>India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
10 / 128
<p>India's Gagan Narang poses with his bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

India's Gagan Narang poses with his bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Gagan Narang poses with his bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the gold medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT WRESTLING) </p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the gold medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the gold medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT WRESTLING)

Close
12 / 128
<p>Puerto Rico's Franklin Gomez Matos (L) fights with India's Yogeshwar Dutt Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Puerto Rico's Franklin Gomez Matos (L) fights with India's Yogeshwar Dutt Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Puerto Rico's Franklin Gomez Matos (L) fights with India's Yogeshwar Dutt Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
13 / 128
<p>Bulgaria's Radoslav Marinov Velikov (in red) fights with India's Amit Kumar on the repechage of the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Bulgaria's Radoslav Marinov Velikov (in red) fights with India's Amit Kumar on the repechage of the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Bulgaria's Radoslav Marinov Velikov (in red) fights with India's Amit Kumar on the repechage of the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
14 / 128
<p>India's Vijender (L) leaves the ring after winning in his fight with Terrell Gausha of the U.S. in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Vijender (L) leaves the ring after winning in his fight with Terrell Gausha of the U.S. in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Vijender (L) leaves the ring after winning in his fight with Terrell Gausha of the U.S. in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 128
<p>Mary Kom (L) fights against Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Mary Kom (L) fights against Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Mary Kom (L) fights against Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
16 / 128
<p>Mary Kom (L) reacts after she defeated Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Mary Kom (L) reacts after she defeated Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Mary Kom (L) reacts after she defeated Poland's Karolina Michalczuk in their Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
17 / 128
<p>Gold medallist Nicola Adams of Britain (2nd from L) poses with silver medallist Ren Cancan of China (L) and bronze medallists Mary Kom of India and Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during the presentation ceremony after the Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Gold medallist Nicola Adams of Britain (2nd from L) poses with silver medallist Ren Cancan of China (L) and bronze medallists Mary Kom of India and Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during the presentation ceremony after the Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Gold medallist Nicola Adams of Britain (2nd from L) poses with silver medallist Ren Cancan of China (L) and bronze medallists Mary Kom of India and Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during the presentation ceremony after the Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 128
<p>Sahana Kumari competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sahana Kumari competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Sahana Kumari competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
19 / 128
<p>Ireland's Paddy Barnes (R) is declared the winner over India's Devendro Singh Laishram after their Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ireland's Paddy Barnes (R) is declared the winner over India's Devendro Singh Laishram after their Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Ireland's Paddy Barnes (R) is declared the winner over India's Devendro Singh Laishram after their Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
20 / 128
<p>Ireland's Paddy Barnes (L) fights India's Devendro Singh Laishram during their Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ireland's Paddy Barnes (L) fights India's Devendro Singh Laishram during their Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Ireland's Paddy Barnes (L) fights India's Devendro Singh Laishram during their Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
21 / 128
<p>India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (rear) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (rear) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (rear) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
22 / 128
<p>India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
23 / 128
<p>India's Vikas Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

India's Vikas Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Vikas Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
24 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt bites his bronze medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt bites his bronze medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt bites his bronze medal at the podium of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
25 / 128
<p>Danish Mujtaba (C) controls the ball between Belgium's Simon Gougnard (L) and Jeffrey Thys during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Danish Mujtaba (C) controls the ball between Belgium's Simon Gougnard (L) and Jeffrey Thys during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Danish Mujtaba (C) controls the ball between Belgium's Simon Gougnard (L) and Jeffrey Thys during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
26 / 128
<p>Manpreet Singh (R) challenges Begium's Florent van Aubel during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Manpreet Singh (R) challenges Begium's Florent van Aubel during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Manpreet Singh (R) challenges Begium's Florent van Aubel during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
27 / 128
<p>Belgium's Jerome Dekeyser is congratulated by teammate Felix Denayer after he scored a goal against India during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Belgium's Jerome Dekeyser is congratulated by teammate Felix Denayer after he scored a goal against India during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Belgium's Jerome Dekeyser is congratulated by teammate Felix Denayer after he scored a goal against India during their men's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
28 / 128
<p>Renjith Maheshwary competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Renjith Maheshwary competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Renjith Maheshwary competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
29 / 128
<p>Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev (R) is declared the winner over Vijender Singh during their quarterfinal Men's Middle (75kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev (R) is declared the winner over Vijender Singh during their quarterfinal Men's Middle (75kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev (R) is declared the winner over Vijender Singh during their quarterfinal Men's Middle (75kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
30 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal holds up her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Saina Nehwal holds up her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal holds up her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
31 / 128
<p>Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev (R) fights Vijender during their quarterfinal Men's Middle (75kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev (R) fights Vijender during their quarterfinal Men's Middle (75kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Uzbekistan's Abbos Atoev (R) fights Vijender during their quarterfinal Men's Middle (75kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
32 / 128
<p>India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (L) is declared the winner over Maroua Rahali of Tunisia after their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (L) is declared the winner over Maroua Rahali of Tunisia after their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte (L) is declared the winner over Maroua Rahali of Tunisia after their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
33 / 128
<p>Maroua Rahali of Tunisia (L) fights India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Maroua Rahali of Tunisia (L) fights India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Maroua Rahali of Tunisia (L) fights India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
34 / 128
<p>Vikas Gowda competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Vikas Gowda competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Vikas Gowda competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
35 / 128
<p>Sardar Singh (L) and South Korea's Young Jin Kim (R) challenge for the ball during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Sardar Singh (L) and South Korea's Young Jin Kim (R) challenge for the ball during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Sardar Singh (L) and South Korea's Young Jin Kim (R) challenge for the ball during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
36 / 128
<p>Dharamvir Singh (L) and South Korea's Hye Sung Hyun (R) challenge for the ball during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Dharamvir Singh (L) and South Korea's Hye Sung Hyun (R) challenge for the ball during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Dharamvir Singh (L) and South Korea's Hye Sung Hyun (R) challenge for the ball during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
37 / 128
<p>Gagan Narang competes in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Gagan Narang competes in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Gagan Narang competes in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
38 / 128
<p>Gold medallist China's Li Xuerui, silver medallist compatriot Wang Yihan (L) and bronze medallist Saina Nehwal (R) pose at their women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Gold medallist China's Li Xuerui, silver medallist compatriot Wang Yihan (L) and bronze medallist Saina Nehwal (R) pose at their women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Gold medallist China's Li Xuerui, silver medallist compatriot Wang Yihan (L) and bronze medallist Saina Nehwal (R) pose at their women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
39 / 128
<p>Britain's Thomas Stalke (R) fights against Manoj Kumar in their Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Britain's Thomas Stalke (R) fights against Manoj Kumar in their Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Britain's Thomas Stalke (R) fights against Manoj Kumar in their Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
40 / 128
<p>Britain's Thomas Stalker (R) wins against Manoj Kumar in their Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Britain's Thomas Stalker (R) wins against Manoj Kumar in their Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Britain's Thomas Stalker (R) wins against Manoj Kumar in their Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
41 / 128
<p>India's Devendro Singh Laishram (R) reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Devendro Singh Laishram (R) reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Devendro Singh Laishram (R) reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
42 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal waves after winning her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against China's Wang Xin at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. Nehwal won the bronze medal after Wang retired hurt with a knee injury. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

India's Saina Nehwal waves after winning her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against China's Wang Xin at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. Nehwal won the bronze medal after Wang retired hurt with a knee...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal waves after winning her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against China's Wang Xin at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. Nehwal won the bronze medal after Wang retired hurt with a knee injury. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
43 / 128
<p>Krishna Poonia competes during the women's discus throw final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Krishna Poonia competes during the women's discus throw final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Krishna Poonia competes during the women's discus throw final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
44 / 128
<p>India's Joydeep Karmakar competes in the Men's 50m rifle prone shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

India's Joydeep Karmakar competes in the Men's 50m rifle prone shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Joydeep Karmakar competes in the Men's 50m rifle prone shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
45 / 128
<p>Saina Nehwal plays against Netherlands' Yao Jie during their women's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Saina Nehwal plays against Netherlands' Yao Jie during their women's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Saina Nehwal plays against Netherlands' Yao Jie during their women's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
46 / 128
<p>Deepika Kumari shoots during the women's individual round of 32 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Deepika Kumari shoots during the women's individual round of 32 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Deepika Kumari shoots during the women's individual round of 32 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
47 / 128
<p>Terrell Gausha of the U.S. (L) fights against India's Vijender in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Terrell Gausha of the U.S. (L) fights against India's Vijender in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Terrell Gausha of the U.S. (L) fights against India's Vijender in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
48 / 128
<p>India's Manoj Kumar reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

India's Manoj Kumar reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Manoj Kumar reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
49 / 128
<p>India's Devendro Singh Laishram reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Devendro Singh Laishram reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Devendro Singh Laishram reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
50 / 128
<p>India's Devendro Singh Laishram (L) reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj (R) in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Devendro Singh Laishram (L) reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj (R) in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Devendro Singh Laishram (L) reacts after he defeated Mongolia's Serdamba Purevdorj (R) in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
51 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to China's Wang Xin during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to China's Wang Xin during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to China's Wang Xin during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
52 / 128
<p>India's Krishan Vikas (R) is declared winner against Errol Spence of the U.S. in their Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Krishan Vikas (R) is declared winner against Errol Spence of the U.S. in their Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Krishan Vikas (R) is declared winner against Errol Spence of the U.S. in their Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
53 / 128
<p>India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar kisses his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar kisses his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar kisses his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
54 / 128
<p>India's Sandeep Singh hits the ball during their men's Group B hockey match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

India's Sandeep Singh hits the ball during their men's Group B hockey match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sandeep Singh hits the ball during their men's Group B hockey match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
55 / 128
<p>Germany's Timo Wess (L) challenges India's Sardar Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Germany's Timo Wess (L) challenges India's Sardar Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Germany's Timo Wess (L) challenges India's Sardar Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
56 / 128
<p>India's Vijender (2nd L) wins against Terrell Gausha (R) of the U.S. in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Vijender (2nd L) wins against Terrell Gausha (R) of the U.S. in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Vijender (2nd L) wins against Terrell Gausha (R) of the U.S. in their Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
57 / 128
<p>India's Kashyap Parupalli looks at a shuttlecock as he falls during his mens singles badminton quarterfinals match against Malaysia's Chong Wei Lee during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

India's Kashyap Parupalli looks at a shuttlecock as he falls during his mens singles badminton quarterfinals match against Malaysia's Chong Wei Lee during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Kashyap Parupalli looks at a shuttlecock as he falls during his mens singles badminton quarterfinals match against Malaysia's Chong Wei Lee during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
58 / 128
<p>Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
59 / 128
<p>India's Vijay Kumar changes the round in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

India's Vijay Kumar changes the round in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Vijay Kumar changes the round in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
60 / 128
<p>India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
61 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal plays against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Saina Nehwal plays against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal plays against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
62 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal (L) shakes hands with Denmark's Tine Baun after defeating her during the womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Saina Nehwal (L) shakes hands with Denmark's Tine Baun after defeating her during the womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal (L) shakes hands with Denmark's Tine Baun after defeating her during the womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
63 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
64 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
65 / 128
<p>Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
66 / 128
<p>Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (L) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (L) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (L) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
67 / 128
<p>Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (red) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (red) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov (red) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in their Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
68 / 128
<p>India's Manoj Kumar (L) reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Manoj Kumar (L) reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Manoj Kumar (L) reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
69 / 128
<p>A combination picture shows table tennis players watching the ball during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Players are, top row (L to R), Denmark's Michael Maze, Brazil's Caroline Kumahara, Austria's Werner Schlager. Middle row (L to R) China's Zhang Jike, Iran's Neda Shahsavari, Germany's Kristin Silbereisen. Bottom row (L to R) Colombia's Paula Medina, South Korea's Oh Sangeun, India's Soumyajit Ghosh. Pictures taken on various dates since the start of the Games. REUTERS/Staff</p>

A combination picture shows table tennis players watching the ball during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Players are, top row (L to R), Denmark's Michael Maze, Brazil's Caroline Kumahara, Austria's Werner Schlager. Middle row (L to R) China's Zhang...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

A combination picture shows table tennis players watching the ball during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Players are, top row (L to R), Denmark's Michael Maze, Brazil's Caroline Kumahara, Austria's Werner Schlager. Middle row (L to R) China's Zhang Jike, Iran's Neda Shahsavari, Germany's Kristin Silbereisen. Bottom row (L to R) Colombia's Paula Medina, South Korea's Oh Sangeun, India's Soumyajit Ghosh. Pictures taken on various dates since the start of the Games. REUTERS/Staff

Close
70 / 128
<p>New Zealand's Shea McAleese (L) challenges India's Sardar Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

New Zealand's Shea McAleese (L) challenges India's Sardar Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, August 12, 2012

New Zealand's Shea McAleese (L) challenges India's Sardar Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
71 / 128
<p>India's players gather before the start of their men's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

India's players gather before the start of their men's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's players gather before the start of their men's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
72 / 128
<p>India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne during their men's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne during their men's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne during their men's singles round of 16 badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
73 / 128
<p>India's Manoj Kumar reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

India's Manoj Kumar reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Manoj Kumar reacts after he defeated Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
74 / 128
<p>India's Jwala Gutta (front) and Ashwini Ponnappa play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Jwala Gutta (front) and Ashwini Ponnappa play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Jwala Gutta (front) and Ashwini Ponnappa play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
75 / 128
<p>India's Ravi Kumar Katulu competes on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

India's Ravi Kumar Katulu competes on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Ravi Kumar Katulu competes on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
76 / 128
<p>Devendro Singh Laishram (R) reacts after defeating Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Devendro Singh Laishram (R) reacts after defeating Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Devendro Singh Laishram (R) reacts after defeating Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
77 / 128
<p>Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. Moldoveanu won gold, Campriani silver and Narang Bronze. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. Moldoveanu won gold, Campriani silver and Narang Bronze. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
78 / 128
<p>Saina Nehwal plays against Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Saina Nehwal plays against Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Saina Nehwal plays against Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
79 / 128
<p>Japan's Mizuki Fujii and Reika Kakiiwa celebrate defeating Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta during their women's doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Japan's Mizuki Fujii and Reika Kakiiwa celebrate defeating Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta during their women's doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Japan's Mizuki Fujii and Reika Kakiiwa celebrate defeating Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta during their women's doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
80 / 128
<p>Devendro Singh Laishram (R) fights against Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Devendro Singh Laishram (R) fights against Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Devendro Singh Laishram (R) fights against Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
81 / 128
<p>Vijender reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Danabek Suzhanov in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 9 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Vijender reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Danabek Suzhanov in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 9 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Vijender reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Danabek Suzhanov in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 9 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
82 / 128
<p>India's Sawarn Singh rows in the men's single sculls repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

India's Sawarn Singh rows in the men's single sculls repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sawarn Singh rows in the men's single sculls repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
83 / 128
<p>Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa reacts after his loss to India's Devendro Singh Laishram in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa reacts after his loss to India's Devendro Singh Laishram in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa reacts after his loss to India's Devendro Singh Laishram in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
84 / 128
<p>India's Diju V (R) and Jwala Gutta play against Denmark's Thomas Laybourn and Kamilla Rytter Juhl during their mixed doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Diju V (R) and Jwala Gutta play against Denmark's Thomas Laybourn and Kamilla Rytter Juhl during their mixed doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Diju V (R) and Jwala Gutta play against Denmark's Thomas Laybourn and Kamilla Rytter Juhl during their mixed doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
85 / 128
<p>Seychelles' Andrique Allisop (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in the men's light (60kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Seychelles' Andrique Allisop (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in the men's light (60kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Seychelles' Andrique Allisop (R) fights against India's Jai Bhagwan in the men's light (60kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
86 / 128
<p>Soumyajit Ghosh prepares to serve against Brazil's Gustavo Tsuboi during their men's singles first round table tennis match at the ExCel venue of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Soumyajit Ghosh prepares to serve against Brazil's Gustavo Tsuboi during their men's singles first round table tennis match at the ExCel venue of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Soumyajit Ghosh prepares to serve against Brazil's Gustavo Tsuboi during their men's singles first round table tennis match at the ExCel venue of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
87 / 128
<p>Vijender (L) fights against Kazakhstan's Danabek Suzhanov in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 9 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Vijender (L) fights against Kazakhstan's Danabek Suzhanov in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 9 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Vijender (L) fights against Kazakhstan's Danabek Suzhanov in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 9 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
88 / 128
<p>Shiva Thapa (R) fights against Mexico's Oscar Valdez Fierro in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 32 Bout 6 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Shiva Thapa (R) fights against Mexico's Oscar Valdez Fierro in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 32 Bout 6 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Shiva Thapa (R) fights against Mexico's Oscar Valdez Fierro in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 32 Bout 6 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
89 / 128
<p>Tarundeep Rai takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Tarundeep Rai takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Tarundeep Rai takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
90 / 128
<p>Rahul Banerjee takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Rahul Banerjee takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Rahul Banerjee takes aim during the men's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
91 / 128
<p>Arrows sit in the target as Jayanta Talukdar (C) checks his score during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Arrows sit in the target as Jayanta Talukdar (C) checks his score during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Arrows sit in the target as Jayanta Talukdar (C) checks his score during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
92 / 128
<p>India's Jayanta Talukdar takes aim during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

India's Jayanta Talukdar takes aim during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Jayanta Talukdar takes aim during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
93 / 128
<p>India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
94 / 128
<p>India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's flag bearer Sushil Kumar holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
95 / 128
<p>India's Bombayla Devi Laishram takes aim in the women's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

India's Bombayla Devi Laishram takes aim in the women's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Bombayla Devi Laishram takes aim in the women's archery team eliminations at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
96 / 128
<p>India's Sumit Sangwan (L) fights against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Sumit Sangwan (L) fights against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sumit Sangwan (L) fights against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
97 / 128
<p>India's Sumit Sangwan (L) fights against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

India's Sumit Sangwan (L) fights against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sumit Sangwan (L) fights against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
98 / 128
<p>Netherlands' Robbert Kemperman (R) dribbles the ball past India's Dharamvir Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Netherlands' Robbert Kemperman (R) dribbles the ball past India's Dharamvir Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Netherlands' Robbert Kemperman (R) dribbles the ball past India's Dharamvir Singh during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
99 / 128
<p>India's Gagan Narang (L) lifts his rifle as he celebrates winning the bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

India's Gagan Narang (L) lifts his rifle as he celebrates winning the bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Gagan Narang (L) lifts his rifle as he celebrates winning the bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
100 / 128
<p>India's goalkeeper Bharat Kumar Chetri (R) and teammate Manpreet Singh watch as they concede a second goal to Netherlands during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

India's goalkeeper Bharat Kumar Chetri (R) and teammate Manpreet Singh watch as they concede a second goal to Netherlands during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's goalkeeper Bharat Kumar Chetri (R) and teammate Manpreet Singh watch as they concede a second goal to Netherlands during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
101 / 128
<p>India's Dharamvir Singh (3rd L) celebrates his goal during their men's Group B hockey match against Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

India's Dharamvir Singh (3rd L) celebrates his goal during their men's Group B hockey match against Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Dharamvir Singh (3rd L) celebrates his goal during their men's Group B hockey match against Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
102 / 128
<p>India's Dharamvir Singh (bottom) scores a goal past Netherlands' goalkeeper Jaap Stockmann during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

India's Dharamvir Singh (bottom) scores a goal past Netherlands' goalkeeper Jaap Stockmann during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Dharamvir Singh (bottom) scores a goal past Netherlands' goalkeeper Jaap Stockmann during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
103 / 128
<p>India's Kashyap Parupalli reacts during his men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

India's Kashyap Parupalli reacts during his men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Kashyap Parupalli reacts during his men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
104 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal plays against Belgium's Lianne Tan during their women's singles group play stage Group E badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Saina Nehwal plays against Belgium's Lianne Tan during their women's singles group play stage Group E badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal plays against Belgium's Lianne Tan during their women's singles group play stage Group E badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
105 / 128
<p>India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa play against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa play against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa play against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
106 / 128
<p>India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after scoring a point against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after scoring a point against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after scoring a point against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
107 / 128
<p>India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after winning against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after winning against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after winning against Taiwan's Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
108 / 128
<p>India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during their men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during their men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Kashyap Parupalli plays against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during their men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
109 / 128
<p>India's Kashyap Parupalli celebrates after winning against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during their men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

India's Kashyap Parupalli celebrates after winning against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during their men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Kashyap Parupalli celebrates after winning against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh during their men's singles group play stage Group D badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
110 / 128
<p>India's Devendro Singh Laishram reacts after defeating Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

India's Devendro Singh Laishram reacts after defeating Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Devendro Singh Laishram reacts after defeating Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
111 / 128
<p>India's Rahul Banerjee takes aim during the men's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

India's Rahul Banerjee takes aim during the men's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Rahul Banerjee takes aim during the men's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
112 / 128
<p>India's Tarundeep Rai takes aim during the men's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

India's Tarundeep Rai takes aim during the men's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Tarundeep Rai takes aim during the men's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
113 / 128
<p>India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa (back) play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa (back) play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa (back) play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage Group B badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
114 / 128
<p>Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev (L) fights against India's Manoj Kumar in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev (L) fights against India's Manoj Kumar in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev (L) fights against India's Manoj Kumar in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
115 / 128
<p>India's Manoj Kumar walks to the ring for his fight with Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

India's Manoj Kumar walks to the ring for his fight with Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Manoj Kumar walks to the ring for his fight with Turkmenistan's Serdar Hudayberdiyev in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
116 / 128
<p>Raghunath Vr hits the ball during their men's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Raghunath Vr hits the ball during their men's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Raghunath Vr hits the ball during their men's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
117 / 128
<p>India's Birendra Lakra (C) is challenged by Germany's Christopher Wesley (L) and Thilo Stralkowski during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

India's Birendra Lakra (C) is challenged by Germany's Christopher Wesley (L) and Thilo Stralkowski during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Birendra Lakra (C) is challenged by Germany's Christopher Wesley (L) and Thilo Stralkowski during their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
118 / 128
<p>India's Saina Nehwal plays against China's Yihan Wang during their womens singles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

India's Saina Nehwal plays against China's Yihan Wang during their womens singles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Saina Nehwal plays against China's Yihan Wang during their womens singles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
119 / 128
<p>Bulgaria's Anatolie Ilarionovitch Guidea (in red) fights with India's Yogeshwar Dutt on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Bulgaria's Anatolie Ilarionovitch Guidea (in red) fights with India's Yogeshwar Dutt on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Bulgaria's Anatolie Ilarionovitch Guidea (in red) fights with India's Yogeshwar Dutt on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
120 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) fights with Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) fights with Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) fights with Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
121 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt is announced winner after deafeating Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt is announced winner after deafeating Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt is announced winner after deafeating Iran's Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
122 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) reacts after defaeting for the bronze medal North Korea's Jong Myong Ri on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) reacts after defaeting for the bronze medal North Korea's Jong Myong Ri on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) reacts after defaeting for the bronze medal North Korea's Jong Myong Ri on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
123 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) reacts after defaeting for the bronze medal North Korea's Jong Myong Ri on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) reacts after defaeting for the bronze medal North Korea's Jong Myong Ri on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt (in red) reacts after defaeting for the bronze medal North Korea's Jong Myong Ri on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
124 / 128
<p>India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the BRONZE medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games during the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCel venue in London August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the BRONZE medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games during the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCel venue in...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates his victory over North Korea's Jong Myong Ri for the BRONZE medal on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games during the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCel venue in London August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
125 / 128
<p>India's Sushil Kumar (in red) fights with Turkey's Ramazan Sahin on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

India's Sushil Kumar (in red) fights with Turkey's Ramazan Sahin on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sushil Kumar (in red) fights with Turkey's Ramazan Sahin on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
126 / 128
<p>India's Sushil Kumar reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

India's Sushil Kumar reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Sunday, August 12, 2012

India's Sushil Kumar reacts after defeating Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
127 / 128
<p>Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu (in blue) fights with India's Sushil Kumar on the final of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu (in blue) fights with India's Sushil Kumar on the final of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu (in blue) fights with India's Sushil Kumar on the final of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
128 / 128
View Again
View Next
Wisconsin gurudwara shooting

Wisconsin gurudwara shooting

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Aug 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Aug 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Aug 2012
Girl power at Olympics

Girl power at Olympics

At London Games, women are on top.

07 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast