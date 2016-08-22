India at Rio Olympics
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Qualification - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Yogeshwar Dutt (IND) of India and Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (MGL) of Mongolia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Qualification - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Yogeshwar Dutt of India and Mandakhnaran Ganzorig of Mongolia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's Marathon - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Nitender Singh Rawat of India finishes the race REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A fan reacts as he watches the Rio Olympics final badminton match between India�s P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin of Spain on a screen in Ahmedabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People watch the Rio Olympics final badminton match between India�s P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin of Spain on a screen in Chandigarh, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Maria Prevolaraki (GRE) of Greece and Babita Kumari (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Aditi Ashok (IND) of India walks off the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Aditi Ashok (IND) of India chips to the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India kneels on the court during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India clasps hands with Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan over the net after winning their match....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India celebrates tying the score with Lin Dan (CHN) of China during the third game of their match....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Lin Dan (CHN) of China talks with Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India over the net after winning their match. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 58 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Mariana Cherdivara-Esanu (MDA) of Moldova and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India and Sun Yanan (CHN) of China compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India sustains an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the match against Sun Yanan...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. The referee raises the hand of Sun Yanan (CHN) of China as Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team member after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Gold Medal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FOR EDITORIAL USE...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Victory Ceremony - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. (L-R) Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia, Kaori Icho (JPN) of Japan, Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia and...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 219 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Vikas Krishan of India and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete. REUTERS/Pool
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's Discus Throw Qualifying Round - Groups - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Seema Punia of India reacts. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Women's training - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Aditi Ashok of India hits her tee shot on the fifth tee during a practice round for women's Olympic golf competition....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Greco-Roman 98 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Cenk Ildem (TUR) of Turkey and Hardeep Hardeep (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round - Group B - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Renjith Maheshwary of India competes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Greco-Roman 85 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Ravinder Khatri of India and Viktor Lorincz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India plays against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India plays against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 219 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 15/08/2016. Vikas Krishan of India and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete. REUTERS/Pool
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India celebrates after winning his match against Henri Hurskainen of Sweden. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh of India (2R) scores his team's first goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Chinglensana Singh of India (L) competes with Sebastien Dockier of Belgium. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Michelle Li (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 Bout 184 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan and Manoj Kumar of India compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 Bout 184 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan and Manoj Kumar of India compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga of India competes with Tanguy Cosyns of Belgium. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Radek Stepanek (CZE) of Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic shake hands with Sania Mirza of India and...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Sania Mirza (IND) of India and Rohan Bopanna of India in action against Radek Stepanek (CZE) of Czech Republic and...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India reacts with her coach. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes in the women's vault final. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Michelle Li (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's 100m Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Olesya Povh (UKR) of Ukraine, Kelly-Ann Baptiste (TTO) of Trinidad and Tobago and Dutee Chand (IND) of India compete....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Single Sculls Final C - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Single Sculls Final C - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India reacts. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Agustina Habif (ARG) of Argentina (L) competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Martina Cavallero (ARG) of Argentina (L) scores a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Argentina celebrates their third goal by Carla Rebecchi (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the men's Olympic golf compeititon....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Jose Granatto (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Pilar Campoy (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India (L) and Namita Toppo...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Pilar Campoy (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India (L) and Namita Toppo...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Lucina Von Der Heyde (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Lucina Von Der Heyde (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Argentina prepares to defend a penalty corner. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Nikki Pradhan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Rocio Sanchez (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Anuradha Devi Thokchom (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Skeet Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Eric Delaunay (FRA) of France competes as Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India and Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Nikki Pradhan (IND) of India (L) competes with Agustina Albertarrio (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico stumbles on the court as he reaches for a shot during his match against Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (R) (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the men's Olympic golf...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India plays with Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Matthew Guest (CAN) of Canada (L) competes with Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chandanda Thimmaiah (IND) of India (L) competes with Gordon Johnston (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya (IND) of India is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification - Stage 1 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Gurpreet Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Scott Tupper (CAN) of Canada (2R) celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Manu Attri (IND) of India and B. Sumeeth Reddy (IND) of India play against Chai Biao (CHN) of China and Hong Wei (CHN) of China....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout against Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Pool
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. - Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot as Martin Kaymer (GER) of Germany looks on during the first round of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Netherlands v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga (IND) of India (L) scores his team's first goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Netherlands v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Netherlands celebrate their second goal while Kothajit Singh Khadangbam (IND) of India (R) reacts....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Boxing - Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 32 Bout 107 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Robeisy Eloy Ramirez Carrazana (CUB) of Cuba reacts after winning his bout against Shiva...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Laura Sarosi (HUN) of Hungary. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lohaynny Vicente (BRA) of Brazil plays against Saina Nehwal (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Katie Bam (USA) of USA (3R) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Julia Reinprecht (USA) of USA (L) competes with Rani Devi (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Kelsey Kolojejchick (USA) of USA competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Michelle Vittese (USA) of USA (L) competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Katie Bam (USA) of USA (L) competes with Monika Monika (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India fails a lift. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Preliminary - Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Avtar Singh (IND) of India and Popole Misenga (ROT) of Refugee Olympic Athletes react. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FOR EDITORIAL...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Casey Sablowski (AUS) of Australia (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India (L) and Deep Grace Ekka (IND)...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India falls down as he fails a lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Vandana Katariya (IND) of India (C) competes with Edwina Bone (AUS) of Australia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India falls as he fails a lift. REUTERS/Yves Herman
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Jane Claxton (AUS) of Australia (C) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Georgie Parker (AUS) of Australia (R) competes with Renuka Yadav (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Savita Punia (IND) of India in action. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Preliminary - Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Avtar Singh (IND) of India and Popole Misenga (ROT) of Refugee Olympic Athletes compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Adrees...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Adrees...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India celebrates after winning his bout against Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Quarterfinals - Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Quarterfinals - Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India (front) competes with Joaquin Menini (ARG) of Argentina (back). REUTERS/Sergio...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Chinglensana Singh (IND) of India (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Juan Martin Lopez (ARG) of Argentina (L) competes with Chandanda Thimmaiah (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam (IND) of India (2R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Gonzalo Peillat (ARG) of Argentina (L) celebrates with Lucas Rossi (ARG) of Argentina after scoring a goal....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Sreejesh Raveendran (IND) of India (R) saves an Argentine goal attempt. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (R) competes with Pedro Ibarra (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. India celebrates their win. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 09/08/2016. S.S.P. Charasia (IND) of India hits out of a waste bunker during practice session. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 09/08/2016. S.S.P. Charasia (IND) of India reacts to a flying insect as compatriot Anirban Lahiri and his caddie look on during practice round ....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout against Charles Conwell (USA) of USA....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Moritz Furste (GER) of Germany (C) competes with Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (L) and Sardar Singh (IND) of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India (2R) celebrates his team's first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (IND) of India discharges bullets from his rifle. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (IND) of India reacts. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya (IND) of India falls. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Christopher Ruhr (GER) of Germany (R) celebrates the winning goal while Indian fans look on. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Christopher Ruhr (GER) of Germany (C) celebrates the winning goal with his teammates. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Preliminary - Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Shivani Shivani (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Nicola White (GBR) of United Kingdom (3L) celebrates her team's second goal with Helen Richardson-Walsh (GBR) of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Giselle Ansley (GBR) of United Kingdom in action. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Madeleine Hinch (GBR) of United Kingdom (2L) argues a call. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Monika Monika (IND) of India (C) competes with Nicola White (GBR) of United Kingdom (L, front) and Madeleine...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Rani Devi (IND) of India (R) takes a shot against Laura Unsworth (GBR) of United Kingdom. REUTERS/Vasily...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India grimaces as she competes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Deepika Kumari competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Japan celebrates a goal by Emi Nishikori (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Yuri Nagai of Japan (R) competes with Renuka Yadav. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Hazuki Yuda of Japan (L) competes with Namita Toppo. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics-Golf-Premliminary-Training session-Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India bounces a ball on his putter during a practice round. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
2016 Rio Olympics-Golf-Premliminary-Training session-Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia of India looks at his yardage book during a practice round. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Motomi Kawamura (JPN) of Japan (L) competes with Sunita Lakra. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Preeti Dubey of India (L) competes with Sakiyo Asano of Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Lilima Minz (R) celebrates a goal with Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (L) and Poonam Rani of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Emi Nishikori (JPN) of Japan (L) competes with Poonam Rani. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the vault during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the vault during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Damir...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads their contingent at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. India's (IND) team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Preliminary - Men's Single Sculls Heats - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mouma Das (IND) of India competes against Daniela Monteiro Dodean (ROU) of Romania. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India eyes the ball during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland eyes the ball during her match against Manika Batra (IND) of India....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India eyes the ball during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India celebrates during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. India celebrates a goal against Ireland. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Eugene Magee (IRL) of Ireland (R) competes with Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga (IND) of India (C) competes against John Jackson (IRL) of Ireland (L) and Eugene Magee (IRL) of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. John Jermyn (IRL) of Ireland (L) competes with Manpreet Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. John Jermyn (IRL) of Ireland (L) competes with Manpreet Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Final - Men's 10m Air Pistol Finals - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Hoang Xuan Vinh (VIE) of Vietnam is congratulated by Jitu Rai (IND) of India after winning the finals. REUTERS/Edgard...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Achanta Sharath Kamal (IND) of India plays against Adrian Crisan (ROU) of Romania. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016.Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India fails to lift. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India bows after an unsuccessful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India during practice. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India during practice. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Training - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India training. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. (L-R) Deepika Kumari (IND) of India, Chang Hye-Jin (KOR) of South Korea and Gabriela Bayardo (MEX) of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Yves...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. (L-R) Deepika Kumari (IND) of India, Chang Hye-Jin (KOR) of South Korea and Gabriela Bayardo (MEX) of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Yves...more
Rio Olympics - Archery Training - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi of India trains. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rio Olympics - Archery Training - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram of India trains. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rio Olympics - Field Hockey training - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. India and New Zealand in action REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Rio Olympics - Swimming - Olympic Park - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. A swimmer from India practices at the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rio Olympics - Swimming - Olympic Park - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. A swimmer from India practices at the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING...more
Rio Olympics - Olympic Village - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. India attend their welcome ceremony at the Olympic Village. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Indian men hockey team members, who will participate in the Rio 2016 Olympics, pose for a selfie during an introduction ceremony of the team, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian men hockey team captain Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (C-foreground) shares a moment with his team members, who will participate in the Rio 2016 Olympics, during an introduction ceremony of the team, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2016....more
