India at Rio Olympics

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the men's Olympic golf compeititon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

