Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 22, 2016 | 4:25pm IST

India at Rio Olympics

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Qualification - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Yogeshwar Dutt (IND) of India and Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (MGL) of Mongolia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Qualification - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Yogeshwar Dutt (IND) of India and Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (MGL) of Mongolia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Qualification - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Yogeshwar Dutt (IND) of India and Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (MGL) of Mongolia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Qualification - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Yogeshwar Dutt of India and Mandakhnaran Ganzorig of Mongolia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Qualification - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Yogeshwar Dutt of India and Mandakhnaran Ganzorig of Mongolia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Freestyle 65 kg Qualification - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Yogeshwar Dutt of India and Mandakhnaran Ganzorig of Mongolia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's Marathon - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Nitender Singh Rawat of India finishes the race REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's Marathon - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Nitender Singh Rawat of India finishes the race REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's Marathon - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Nitender Singh Rawat of India finishes the race REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 225
A fan reacts as he watches the Rio Olympics final badminton match between India�s P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin of Spain on a screen in Ahmedabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A fan reacts as he watches the Rio Olympics final badminton match between India�s P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin of Spain on a screen in Ahmedabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A fan reacts as he watches the Rio Olympics final badminton match between India�s P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin of Spain on a screen in Ahmedabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 225
People watch the Rio Olympics final badminton match between India�s P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin of Spain on a screen in Chandigarh, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People watch the Rio Olympics final badminton match between India�s P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin of Spain on a screen in Chandigarh, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
People watch the Rio Olympics final badminton match between India�s P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin of Spain on a screen in Chandigarh, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
5 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Maria Prevolaraki (GRE) of Greece and Babita Kumari (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Maria Prevolaraki (GRE) of Greece and Babita Kumari (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Maria Prevolaraki (GRE) of Greece and Babita Kumari (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Aditi Ashok (IND) of India walks off the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Aditi Ashok (IND) of India walks off the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Aditi Ashok (IND) of India walks off the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
7 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Aditi Ashok (IND) of India chips to the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Aditi Ashok (IND) of India chips to the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Aditi Ashok (IND) of India chips to the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
8 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India kneels on the court during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India kneels on the court during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India kneels on the court during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
9 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India clasps hands with Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan over the net after winning their match. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India clasps hands with Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan over the net after winning their match....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India clasps hands with Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan over the net after winning their match. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
10 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India celebrates tying the score with Lin Dan (CHN) of China during the third game of their match. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India celebrates tying the score with Lin Dan (CHN) of China during the third game of their match....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India celebrates tying the score with Lin Dan (CHN) of China during the third game of their match. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Lin Dan (CHN) of China talks with Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India over the net after winning their match. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Lin Dan (CHN) of China talks with Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India over the net after winning their match. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Lin Dan (CHN) of China talks with Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India over the net after winning their match. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 58 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Mariana Cherdivara-Esanu (MDA) of Moldova and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 58 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Mariana Cherdivara-Esanu (MDA) of Moldova and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Women's Freestyle 58 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Mariana Cherdivara-Esanu (MDA) of Moldova and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
13 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India and Sun Yanan (CHN) of China compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India and Sun Yanan (CHN) of China compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India and Sun Yanan (CHN) of China compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
15 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India sustains an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India sustains an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India sustains an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
16 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the match against Sun Yanan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
17 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. The referee raises the hand of Sun Yanan (CHN) of China as Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. The referee raises the hand of Sun Yanan (CHN) of China as Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. The referee raises the hand of Sun Yanan (CHN) of China as Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Toru Hanai F

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 48 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Vinesh Vinesh (IND) of India receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against Sun Yanan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Toru Hanai F
Close
19 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team member after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team member after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team member after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
21 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
23 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
24 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
25 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
26 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
27 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Gold Medal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Gold Medal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FOR EDITORIAL USE...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Gold Medal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
28 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Victory Ceremony - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. (L-R) Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia, Kaori Icho (JPN) of Japan, Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India pose with their medals. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Victory Ceremony - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. (L-R) Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia, Kaori Icho (JPN) of Japan, Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia and...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Victory Ceremony - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. (L-R) Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia, Kaori Icho (JPN) of Japan, Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India pose with their medals. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
29 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 219 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Vikas Krishan of India and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete. REUTERS/Pool

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 219 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Vikas Krishan of India and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 219 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Vikas Krishan of India and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete. REUTERS/Pool
Close
30 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's Discus Throw Qualifying Round - Groups - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Seema Punia of India reacts. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's Discus Throw Qualifying Round - Groups - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Seema Punia of India reacts. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's Discus Throw Qualifying Round - Groups - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Seema Punia of India reacts. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
31 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Women's training - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Aditi Ashok of India hits her tee shot on the fifth tee during a practice round for women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Women's training - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Aditi Ashok of India hits her tee shot on the fifth tee during a practice round for women's Olympic golf competition....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Women's training - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Aditi Ashok of India hits her tee shot on the fifth tee during a practice round for women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
32 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Greco-Roman 98 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Cenk Ildem (TUR) of Turkey and Hardeep Hardeep (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Greco-Roman 98 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Cenk Ildem (TUR) of Turkey and Hardeep Hardeep (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Greco-Roman 98 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Cenk Ildem (TUR) of Turkey and Hardeep Hardeep (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
33 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
34 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
35 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
36 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Wang Yihan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
37 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round - Group B - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Renjith Maheshwary of India competes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round - Group B - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Renjith Maheshwary of India competes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round - Group B - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Renjith Maheshwary of India competes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
38 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Greco-Roman 85 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Ravinder Khatri of India and Viktor Lorincz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Greco-Roman 85 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Ravinder Khatri of India and Viktor Lorincz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Preliminary - Men's Greco-Roman 85 kg 1/8 Finals - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Ravinder Khatri of India and Viktor Lorincz of Hungary compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
39 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India plays against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India plays against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India plays against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
40 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India plays against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India plays against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India plays against Jan Jorgensen of Denmark. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
41 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Round of 16 - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
42 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 219 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 15/08/2016. Vikas Krishan of India and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete. REUTERS/Pool

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 219 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 15/08/2016. Vikas Krishan of India and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 219 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 15/08/2016. Vikas Krishan of India and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete. REUTERS/Pool
Close
43 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India celebrates after winning his match against Henri Hurskainen of Sweden. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India celebrates after winning his match against Henri Hurskainen of Sweden. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi of India celebrates after winning his match against Henri Hurskainen of Sweden. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
44 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh of India (2R) scores his team's first goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh of India (2R) scores his team's first goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh of India (2R) scores his team's first goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
45 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Chinglensana Singh of India (L) competes with Sebastien Dockier of Belgium. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Chinglensana Singh of India (L) competes with Sebastien Dockier of Belgium. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Chinglensana Singh of India (L) competes with Sebastien Dockier of Belgium. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
46 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Michelle Li (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Michelle Li (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Michelle Li (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
47 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 Bout 184 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan and Manoj Kumar of India compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 Bout 184 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan and Manoj Kumar of India compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 Bout 184 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan and Manoj Kumar of India compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
48 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 Bout 184 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan and Manoj Kumar of India compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 Bout 184 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan and Manoj Kumar of India compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16 Bout 184 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Uzbekistan and Manoj Kumar of India compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
49 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga of India competes with Tanguy Cosyns of Belgium. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga of India competes with Tanguy Cosyns of Belgium. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Quarterfinal - Men's Quarterfinal Match Belgium v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga of India competes with Tanguy Cosyns of Belgium. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
50 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Radek Stepanek (CZE) of Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic shake hands with Sania Mirza of India and Rohan Bopanna (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Radek Stepanek (CZE) of Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic shake hands with Sania Mirza of India and...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Radek Stepanek (CZE) of Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic shake hands with Sania Mirza of India and Rohan Bopanna (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
51 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Sania Mirza (IND) of India and Rohan Bopanna of India in action against Radek Stepanek (CZE) of Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Sania Mirza (IND) of India and Rohan Bopanna of India in action against Radek Stepanek (CZE) of Czech Republic and...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Sania Mirza (IND) of India and Rohan Bopanna of India in action against Radek Stepanek (CZE) of Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
52 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
53 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
54 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
55 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
56 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India reacts with her coach. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India reacts with her coach. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India reacts with her coach. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
57 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes in the women's vault final. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes in the women's vault final. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR...more

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes in the women's vault final. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
58 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Michelle Li (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Michelle Li (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Michelle Li (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
59 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's 100m Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Olesya Povh (UKR) of Ukraine, Kelly-Ann Baptiste (TTO) of Trinidad and Tobago and Dutee Chand (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's 100m Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Olesya Povh (UKR) of Ukraine, Kelly-Ann Baptiste (TTO) of Trinidad and Tobago and Dutee Chand (IND) of India compete....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's 100m Round 1 - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Olesya Povh (UKR) of Ukraine, Kelly-Ann Baptiste (TTO) of Trinidad and Tobago and Dutee Chand (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
60 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Single Sculls Final C - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Single Sculls Final C - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Single Sculls Final C - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
61 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Single Sculls Final C - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India reacts. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Single Sculls Final C - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India reacts. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Final - Men's Single Sculls Final C - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India reacts. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
62 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Agustina Habif (ARG) of Argentina (L) competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Agustina Habif (ARG) of Argentina (L) competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Agustina Habif (ARG) of Argentina (L) competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
63 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Martina Cavallero (ARG) of Argentina (L) scores a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Martina Cavallero (ARG) of Argentina (L) scores a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Martina Cavallero (ARG) of Argentina (L) scores a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
64 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Argentina celebrates their third goal by Carla Rebecchi (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Argentina celebrates their third goal by Carla Rebecchi (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Argentina celebrates their third goal by Carla Rebecchi (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
65 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the men's Olympic golf compeititon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the men's Olympic golf compeititon....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the men's Olympic golf compeititon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
66 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Jose Granatto (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Jose Granatto (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Jose Granatto (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
67 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Pilar Campoy (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India (L) and Namita Toppo (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Pilar Campoy (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India (L) and Namita Toppo...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Pilar Campoy (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India (L) and Namita Toppo (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
68 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Pilar Campoy (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India (L) and Namita Toppo (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Pilar Campoy (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India (L) and Namita Toppo...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Maria Pilar Campoy (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Deepika Thakur (IND) of India (L) and Namita Toppo (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
69 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Lucina Von Der Heyde (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Lucina Von Der Heyde (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Lucina Von Der Heyde (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
70 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Lucina Von Der Heyde (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Lucina Von Der Heyde (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Lucina Von Der Heyde (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
71 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Argentina prepares to defend a penalty corner. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Argentina prepares to defend a penalty corner. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Argentina prepares to defend a penalty corner. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
72 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Nikki Pradhan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Nikki Pradhan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Nikki Pradhan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
73 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Rocio Sanchez (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Anuradha Devi Thokchom (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Rocio Sanchez (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Anuradha Devi Thokchom (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Rocio Sanchez (ARG) of Argentina (R) competes with Anuradha Devi Thokchom (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
74 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Skeet Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Eric Delaunay (FRA) of France competes as Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India and Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watch. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Skeet Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Eric Delaunay (FRA) of France competes as Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India and Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Skeet Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Eric Delaunay (FRA) of France competes as Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India and Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watch. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
75 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Nikki Pradhan (IND) of India (L) competes with Agustina Albertarrio (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Nikki Pradhan (IND) of India (L) competes with Agustina Albertarrio (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Nikki Pradhan (IND) of India (L) competes with Agustina Albertarrio (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
76 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico stumbles on the court as he reaches for a shot during his match against Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico stumbles on the court as he reaches for a shot during his match against Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico stumbles on the court as he reaches for a shot during his match against Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
77 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
78 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Srikanth Kidambi (IND) of India plays against Lino Munoz (MEX) of Mexico. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
79 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
80 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (R) (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (R) (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (R) (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
81 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the men's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the men's Olympic golf...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the men's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
82 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
83 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
84 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India plays with Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India plays with Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India plays with Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
85 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
86 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India play against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
87 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Matthew Guest (CAN) of Canada (L) competes with Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Matthew Guest (CAN) of Canada (L) competes with Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Matthew Guest (CAN) of Canada (L) competes with Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
88 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chandanda Thimmaiah (IND) of India (L) competes with Gordon Johnston (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chandanda Thimmaiah (IND) of India (L) competes with Gordon Johnston (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chandanda Thimmaiah (IND) of India (L) competes with Gordon Johnston (CAN) of Canada. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
89 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya (IND) of India is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya (IND) of India is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya (IND) of India is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
90 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification - Stage 1 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Gurpreet Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification - Stage 1 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Gurpreet Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification - Stage 1 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Gurpreet Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
91 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
92 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Scott Tupper (CAN) of Canada (2R) celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Scott Tupper (CAN) of Canada (2R) celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Canada - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Scott Tupper (CAN) of Canada (2R) celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
93 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Manu Attri (IND) of India and B. Sumeeth Reddy (IND) of India play against Chai Biao (CHN) of China and Hong Wei (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Manu Attri (IND) of India and B. Sumeeth Reddy (IND) of India play against Chai Biao (CHN) of China and Hong Wei (CHN) of China....more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Manu Attri (IND) of India and B. Sumeeth Reddy (IND) of India play against Chai Biao (CHN) of China and Hong Wei (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
94 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
95 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout against Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout against Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout against Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
96 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
97 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
98 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16 Bout 149 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Onder Sipal (TUR) of Turkey compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
99 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Pool

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Pool
Close
100 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. - Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot as Martin Kaymer (GER) of Germany looks on during the first round of the men's Olympic golf compeititon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. - Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot as Martin Kaymer (GER) of Germany looks on during the first round of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. - Anirban Lahiri (IND) of India hits his tee shot as Martin Kaymer (GER) of Germany looks on during the first round of the men's Olympic golf compeititon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
101 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
102 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Netherlands v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga (IND) of India (L) scores his team's first goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Netherlands v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga (IND) of India (L) scores his team's first goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Netherlands v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga (IND) of India (L) scores his team's first goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
103 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Netherlands v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Netherlands celebrate their second goal while Kothajit Singh Khadangbam (IND) of India (R) reacts. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Netherlands v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Netherlands celebrate their second goal while Kothajit Singh Khadangbam (IND) of India (R) reacts....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Netherlands v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Netherlands celebrate their second goal while Kothajit Singh Khadangbam (IND) of India (R) reacts. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
104 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Boxing - Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 32 Bout 107 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Robeisy Eloy Ramirez Carrazana (CUB) of Cuba reacts after winning his bout against Shiva Thapa (IND) of India. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Boxing - Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 32 Bout 107 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Robeisy Eloy Ramirez Carrazana (CUB) of Cuba reacts after winning his bout against Shiva...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Boxing - Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 32 Bout 107 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Robeisy Eloy Ramirez Carrazana (CUB) of Cuba reacts after winning his bout against Shiva Thapa (IND) of India. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
105 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Laura Sarosi (HUN) of Hungary. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Laura Sarosi (HUN) of Hungary. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Laura Sarosi (HUN) of Hungary. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Close
106 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lohaynny Vicente (BRA) of Brazil plays against Saina Nehwal (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lohaynny Vicente (BRA) of Brazil plays against Saina Nehwal (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Lohaynny Vicente (BRA) of Brazil plays against Saina Nehwal (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
107 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Katie Bam (USA) of USA (3R) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Katie Bam (USA) of USA (3R) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Katie Bam (USA) of USA (3R) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
108 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Julia Reinprecht (USA) of USA (L) competes with Rani Devi (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Julia Reinprecht (USA) of USA (L) competes with Rani Devi (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Julia Reinprecht (USA) of USA (L) competes with Rani Devi (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
109 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Kelsey Kolojejchick (USA) of USA competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Kelsey Kolojejchick (USA) of USA competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Kelsey Kolojejchick (USA) of USA competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
110 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Michelle Vittese (USA) of USA (L) competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Michelle Vittese (USA) of USA (L) competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Michelle Vittese (USA) of USA (L) competes. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
111 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Katie Bam (USA) of USA (L) competes with Monika Monika (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Katie Bam (USA) of USA (L) competes with Monika Monika (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B USA v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Katie Bam (USA) of USA (L) competes with Monika Monika (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
112 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
113 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
114 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
115 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India fails a lift. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India fails a lift. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India fails a lift. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Close
116 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Preliminary - Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Avtar Singh (IND) of India and Popole Misenga (ROT) of Refugee Olympic Athletes react. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Preliminary - Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Avtar Singh (IND) of India and Popole Misenga (ROT) of Refugee Olympic Athletes react. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FOR EDITORIAL...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
118 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Casey Sablowski (AUS) of Australia (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India (L) and Deep Grace Ekka (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Casey Sablowski (AUS) of Australia (R) competes with Poonam Rani (IND) of India (L) and Deep Grace Ekka (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
119 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India falls down as he fails a lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India falls down as he fails a lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
120 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Vandana Katariya (IND) of India (C) competes with Edwina Bone (AUS) of Australia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Vandana Katariya (IND) of India (C) competes with Edwina Bone (AUS) of Australia. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
121 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India falls as he fails a lift. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India falls as he fails a lift. REUTERS/Yves Herman
122 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Jane Claxton (AUS) of Australia (C) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Jane Claxton (AUS) of Australia (C) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
123 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Georgie Parker (AUS) of Australia (R) competes with Renuka Yadav (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Georgie Parker (AUS) of Australia (R) competes with Renuka Yadav (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
124 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Savita Punia (IND) of India in action. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Australia - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Savita Punia (IND) of India in action. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
125 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Preliminary - Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Avtar Singh (IND) of India and Popole Misenga (ROT) of Refugee Olympic Athletes compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Preliminary - Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Avtar Singh (IND) of India and Popole Misenga (ROT) of Refugee Olympic Athletes compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
126 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
127 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India and Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania compete. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
128 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India celebrates after winning his bout against Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India celebrates after winning his bout against Evaldas Petrauskas (LTU) of Lithuania. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
129 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Quarterfinals - Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Quarterfinals - Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
130 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Quarterfinals - Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Quarterfinals - Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
131 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India (front) competes with Joaquin Menini (ARG) of Argentina (back). REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India (front) competes with Joaquin Menini (ARG) of Argentina (back). REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
132 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Chinglensana Singh (IND) of India (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Chinglensana Singh (IND) of India (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
133 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Juan Martin Lopez (ARG) of Argentina (L) competes with Chandanda Thimmaiah (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Juan Martin Lopez (ARG) of Argentina (L) competes with Chandanda Thimmaiah (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
134 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
135 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam (IND) of India (2R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam (IND) of India (2R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
136 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Gonzalo Peillat (ARG) of Argentina (L) celebrates with Lucas Rossi (ARG) of Argentina after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Gonzalo Peillat (ARG) of Argentina (L) celebrates with Lucas Rossi (ARG) of Argentina after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
137 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Sreejesh Raveendran (IND) of India (R) saves an Argentine goal attempt. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Sreejesh Raveendran (IND) of India (R) saves an Argentine goal attempt. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
138 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (R) competes with Pedro Ibarra (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (R) competes with Pedro Ibarra (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
139 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. India celebrates their win. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. India celebrates their win. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
140 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Atanu Das (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
141 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 09/08/2016. S.S.P. Charasia (IND) of India hits out of a waste bunker during practice session. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 09/08/2016. S.S.P. Charasia (IND) of India hits out of a waste bunker during practice session. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
142 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 09/08/2016. S.S.P. Charasia (IND) of India reacts to a flying insect as compatriot Anirban Lahiri and his caddie look on during practice round . REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 09/08/2016. S.S.P. Charasia (IND) of India reacts to a flying insect as compatriot Anirban Lahiri and his caddie look on during practice round . REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
143 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
144 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
145 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
146 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout against Charles Conwell (USA) of USA. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India reacts after winning his bout against Charles Conwell (USA) of USA. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
147 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India and Charles Conwell (USA) of USA compete
148 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Moritz Furste (GER) of Germany (C) competes with Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (L) and Sardar Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Moritz Furste (GER) of Germany (C) competes with Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India (L) and Sardar Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
149 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
150 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India (2R) celebrates his team's first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Rupinder Pal Singh (IND) of India (2R) celebrates his team's first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
151 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (IND) of India discharges bullets from his rifle. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (IND) of India discharges bullets from his rifle. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
152 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (IND) of India reacts. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (IND) of India reacts. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
153 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya (IND) of India falls. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya (IND) of India falls. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
154 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Christopher Ruhr (GER) of Germany (R) celebrates the winning goal while Indian fans look on. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Christopher Ruhr (GER) of Germany (R) celebrates the winning goal while Indian fans look on. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
155 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Christopher Ruhr (GER) of Germany (C) celebrates the winning goal with his teammates. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Germany v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Christopher Ruhr (GER) of Germany (C) celebrates the winning goal with his teammates. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
156 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Preliminary - Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Shivani Shivani (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Preliminary - Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Shivani Shivani (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
157 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Nicola White (GBR) of United Kingdom (3L) celebrates her team's second goal with Helen Richardson-Walsh (GBR) of United Kingdom (L). REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Nicola White (GBR) of United Kingdom (3L) celebrates her team's second goal with Helen Richardson-Walsh (GBR) of United Kingdom (L). REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
158 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Giselle Ansley (GBR) of United Kingdom in action. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Giselle Ansley (GBR) of United Kingdom in action. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
159 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Madeleine Hinch (GBR) of United Kingdom (2L) argues a call. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Madeleine Hinch (GBR) of United Kingdom (2L) argues a call. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
160 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Monika Monika (IND) of India (C) competes with Nicola White (GBR) of United Kingdom (L, front) and Madeleine Hinch (GBR) of United Kingdom (3R). REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Monika Monika (IND) of India (C) competes with Nicola White (GBR) of United Kingdom (L, front) and Madeleine Hinch (GBR) of United Kingdom (3R). REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
161 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Rani Devi (IND) of India (R) takes a shot against Laura Unsworth (GBR) of United Kingdom. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B India v Britain - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Rani Devi (IND) of India (R) takes a shot against Laura Unsworth (GBR) of United Kingdom. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
162 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
163 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India grimaces as she competes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India grimaces as she competes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
164 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Deepika Kumari competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Deepika Kumari competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
165 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Japan celebrates a goal by Emi Nishikori (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Japan celebrates a goal by Emi Nishikori (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
166 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Yuri Nagai of Japan (R) competes with Renuka Yadav. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Yuri Nagai of Japan (R) competes with Renuka Yadav. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
167 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
168 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Hazuki Yuda of Japan (L) competes with Namita Toppo. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Hazuki Yuda of Japan (L) competes with Namita Toppo. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
169 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics-Golf-Premliminary-Training session-Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India bounces a ball on his putter during a practice round. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics-Golf-Premliminary-Training session-Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India bounces a ball on his putter during a practice round. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
170 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics-Golf-Premliminary-Training session-Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia of India looks at his yardage book during a practice round. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics-Golf-Premliminary-Training session-Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia of India looks at his yardage book during a practice round. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
171 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Motomi Kawamura (JPN) of Japan (L) competes with Sunita Lakra. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Motomi Kawamura (JPN) of Japan (L) competes with Sunita Lakra. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
172 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Preeti Dubey of India (L) competes with Sakiyo Asano of Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Preeti Dubey of India (L) competes with Sakiyo Asano of Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
173 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Lilima Minz (R) celebrates a goal with Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (L) and Poonam Rani of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Lilima Minz (R) celebrates a goal with Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (L) and Poonam Rani of India. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
174 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Emi Nishikori (JPN) of Japan (L) competes with Poonam Rani. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Women's Pool B Japan v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Emi Nishikori (JPN) of Japan (L) competes with Poonam Rani. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
175 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
176 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the vault during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the vault during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
177 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the vault during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the vault during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
178 / 225
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
179 / 225
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
180 / 225
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Rio Olympics - Archery - Quarterfinal - Women's Team Quarterfinal - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
181 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar of India competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
182 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
183 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads their contingent at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads their contingent at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
184 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. India's (IND) team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. India's (IND) team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake
185 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
186 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
187 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
188 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Abhinav Bindra (IND) of India leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
189 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
190 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
191 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Athletes from India (IND) enter the stadium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
192 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Preliminary - Men's Single Sculls Heats - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Preliminary - Men's Single Sculls Heats - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
193 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mouma Das (IND) of India competes against Daniela Monteiro Dodean (ROU) of Romania. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mouma Das (IND) of India competes against Daniela Monteiro Dodean (ROU) of Romania. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
194 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India eyes the ball during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India eyes the ball during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
195 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland eyes the ball during her match against Manika Batra (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland eyes the ball during her match against Manika Batra (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
196 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India eyes the ball during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India eyes the ball during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
197 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India celebrates during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Preliminary Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Manika Batra (IND) of India celebrates during her match against Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (POL) of Poland. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
198 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. India celebrates a goal against Ireland. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. India celebrates a goal against Ireland. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
199 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Eugene Magee (IRL) of Ireland (R) competes with Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Eugene Magee (IRL) of Ireland (R) competes with Akashdeep Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
200 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga (IND) of India (C) competes against John Jackson (IRL) of Ireland (L) and Eugene Magee (IRL) of Ireland. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Raghunath Vokkaliga (IND) of India (C) competes against John Jackson (IRL) of Ireland (L) and Eugene Magee (IRL) of Ireland. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
201 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. John Jermyn (IRL) of Ireland (L) competes with Manpreet Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. John Jermyn (IRL) of Ireland (L) competes with Manpreet Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
202 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. John Jermyn (IRL) of Ireland (L) competes with Manpreet Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B India v Ireland - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. John Jermyn (IRL) of Ireland (L) competes with Manpreet Singh (IND) of India. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
203 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Final - Men's 10m Air Pistol Finals - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Hoang Xuan Vinh (VIE) of Vietnam is congratulated by Jitu Rai (IND) of India after winning the finals. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Final - Men's 10m Air Pistol Finals - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Hoang Xuan Vinh (VIE) of Vietnam is congratulated by Jitu Rai (IND) of India after winning the finals. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
204 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
205 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
206 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India plays against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (THA) of Thailand. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
207 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Achanta Sharath Kamal (IND) of India plays against Adrian Crisan (ROU) of Romania. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles First Round - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Achanta Sharath Kamal (IND) of India plays against Adrian Crisan (ROU) of Romania. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
208 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016.Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India fails to lift. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016.Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India fails to lift. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
209 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India bows after an unsuccessful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Women's 48kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND) of India bows after an unsuccessful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
210 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India during practice. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India during practice. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
211 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India during practice. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) of India during practice. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
212 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Training - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India training. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Table Tennis - Training - Riocentro - Pavilion 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Soumyajit Ghosh (IND) of India training. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
213 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
214 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. (L-R) Deepika Kumari (IND) of India, Chang Hye-Jin (KOR) of South Korea and Gabriela Bayardo (MEX) of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. (L-R) Deepika Kumari (IND) of India, Chang Hye-Jin (KOR) of South Korea and Gabriela Bayardo (MEX) of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Yves Herman
215 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Yves Herman FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
216 / 225
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. (L-R) Deepika Kumari (IND) of India, Chang Hye-Jin (KOR) of South Korea and Gabriela Bayardo (MEX) of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. (L-R) Deepika Kumari (IND) of India, Chang Hye-Jin (KOR) of South Korea and Gabriela Bayardo (MEX) of Mexico compete. REUTERS/Yves Herman
217 / 225
Rio Olympics - Archery Training - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi of India trains. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Rio Olympics - Archery Training - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi of India trains. REUTERS/Yves Herman
218 / 225
Rio Olympics - Archery Training - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram of India trains. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Rio Olympics - Archery Training - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. Bombayla Devi Laishram of India trains. REUTERS/Yves Herman
219 / 225
Rio Olympics - Field Hockey training - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. India and New Zealand in action REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Rio Olympics - Field Hockey training - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. India and New Zealand in action REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
220 / 225
Rio Olympics - Swimming - Olympic Park - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. A swimmer from India practices at the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Rio Olympics - Swimming - Olympic Park - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. A swimmer from India practices at the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
221 / 225
Rio Olympics - Swimming - Olympic Park - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. A swimmer from India practices at the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Rio Olympics - Swimming - Olympic Park - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. A swimmer from India practices at the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
222 / 225
Rio Olympics - Olympic Village - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. India attend their welcome ceremony at the Olympic Village. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Rio Olympics - Olympic Village - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. India attend their welcome ceremony at the Olympic Village. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
223 / 225
Indian men hockey team members, who will participate in the Rio 2016 Olympics, pose for a selfie during an introduction ceremony of the team, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Indian men hockey team members, who will participate in the Rio 2016 Olympics, pose for a selfie during an introduction ceremony of the team, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
224 / 225
Indian men hockey team captain Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (C-foreground) shares a moment with his team members, who will participate in the Rio 2016 Olympics, during an introduction ceremony of the team, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Indian men hockey team captain Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (C-foreground) shares a moment with his team members, who will participate in the Rio 2016 Olympics, during an introduction ceremony of the team, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
225 / 225
India this week

India this week

India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

20 Aug 2016
Sindhu wins silver at Rio

Sindhu wins silver at Rio

Pusarla Sindhu wins silver medal in women's singles badminton at Rio Olympics. Here are our pictures.

19 Aug 2016
Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Sisters tie sacred threads or 'rakhi' on the wrists of their brothers on Raksha Bandhan festival.

18 Aug 2016
Devoted to Shiva

Devoted to Shiva

Pictures of Shiva devotees celebrating Shravan festival in India and Nepal.

17 Aug 2016

