India at T20 World Cup
India's Harbhajan Singh bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
Harbhajan Singh (C) is congratulated after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Harbhajan Singh (L) bowls to England's Graeme Swann during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Tim Bresnan during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Harbhajan Singh bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Harbhajan Singh (L) gestures after dismissing England's Graeme Swann (R) for 0 during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Craig Kieswetter dives to make his ground during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Eoin Morgan (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Jonny Bairstow (R) is bowled as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Irfan Pathan appeals and dismisses England's Luke Wright during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Alex Hales (not in picture) as Craig Kieswetter looks down during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Alex Hales is bowled for 0 during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Rohit Sharma hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Gautam Gambhir hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Irfan Pathan is bowled by England's Steven Finn (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Steven Finn (R) celebrates after dismissing India's Irfan Pathan during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Irfan Pathan (R) looks back after being bowled by England's Steven Finn during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Jade Dernbach (2nd L) points at umpire Simon Taufel at the end of India's innings during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out watched by Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran celebrates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran bowls to India's Suresh Raina (L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh (L) bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran (C) shakes hands with India's Yuvraj Singh after India defeated his team in the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh walks back to his bowling mark during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh (L) speaks to fielding coach Trevor Penney during a training session at Nondescripts cricket club in Colombo September 18, 2012, ahead of India's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Duncan Fletcher (2nd L) stands with bowling coach Joe Dawes (L) as Gautam Gambhir and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) look on at a training session at Nondescripts cricket club in Colombo September 18, 2012, ahead of their Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (R) and India's captain Mahendra Singh arrive for an official World Twenty 20 captains photograph with the Trophy in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) talks to Yuvraj Singh as they celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during their warm-up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) plays a shot next to Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their warm up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo,September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dilshan Munaweera during their warm-up cricket match ahead of the World Twenty20 (T20) cricket series in Colombo, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their warm up match against Sri Lanka ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their warm up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir (L) looks at his fingers after a ball hits them as Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene looks at him during their warm-up match ahead of their World Twenty20 (T20) cricket series in Colombo, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Gautam Gambhir looks at his fingers after the ball hits on his fingers during their warm up match against Sri Lanka ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni speaks to reporters at a captains' news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Yuvraj Singh arrives at a hotel ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
