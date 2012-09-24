Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 24, 2012 | 5:25pm IST

India at T20 World Cup

<p>India's Harbhajan Singh bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's Harbhajan Singh bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Monday, September 24, 2012

India's Harbhajan Singh bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
1 / 37
<p>India's Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Monday, September 24, 2012

India's Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown (SRI LANKA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
2 / 37
<p>Harbhajan Singh (C) is congratulated after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Harbhajan Singh (C) is congratulated after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Harbhajan Singh (C) is congratulated after dismissing England's Jos Buttler during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
3 / 37
<p>Harbhajan Singh (L) bowls to England's Graeme Swann during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Harbhajan Singh (L) bowls to England's Graeme Swann during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Harbhajan Singh (L) bowls to England's Graeme Swann during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
4 / 37
<p>Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Tim Bresnan during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Tim Bresnan during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Tim Bresnan during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
5 / 37
<p>Harbhajan Singh bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Harbhajan Singh bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Harbhajan Singh bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
6 / 37
<p>Harbhajan Singh (L) gestures after dismissing England's Graeme Swann (R) for 0 during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Harbhajan Singh (L) gestures after dismissing England's Graeme Swann (R) for 0 during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Harbhajan Singh (L) gestures after dismissing England's Graeme Swann (R) for 0 during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
7 / 37
<p>England's Craig Kieswetter dives to make his ground during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Craig Kieswetter dives to make his ground during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

England's Craig Kieswetter dives to make his ground during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
8 / 37
<p>Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Eoin Morgan (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Eoin Morgan (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing England's Eoin Morgan (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
9 / 37
<p>England's Jonny Bairstow (R) is bowled as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Jonny Bairstow (R) is bowled as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

England's Jonny Bairstow (R) is bowled as India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
10 / 37
<p>Irfan Pathan appeals and dismisses England's Luke Wright during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Irfan Pathan appeals and dismisses England's Luke Wright during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Irfan Pathan appeals and dismisses England's Luke Wright during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
11 / 37
<p>Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Alex Hales (not in picture) as Craig Kieswetter looks down during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Alex Hales (not in picture) as Craig Kieswetter looks down during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Irfan Pathan (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Alex Hales (not in picture) as Craig Kieswetter looks down during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
12 / 37
<p>England's Alex Hales is bowled for 0 during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Alex Hales is bowled for 0 during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

England's Alex Hales is bowled for 0 during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
13 / 37
<p>Rohit Sharma hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Rohit Sharma hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Rohit Sharma hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
14 / 37
<p>Gautam Gambhir hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Gautam Gambhir hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Gautam Gambhir hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match against England at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
15 / 37
<p>Irfan Pathan is bowled by England's Steven Finn (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Irfan Pathan is bowled by England's Steven Finn (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Irfan Pathan is bowled by England's Steven Finn (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
16 / 37
<p>England's Steven Finn (R) celebrates after dismissing India's Irfan Pathan during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Steven Finn (R) celebrates after dismissing India's Irfan Pathan during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

England's Steven Finn (R) celebrates after dismissing India's Irfan Pathan during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
17 / 37
<p> Irfan Pathan (R) looks back after being bowled by England's Steven Finn during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Irfan Pathan (R) looks back after being bowled by England's Steven Finn during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Irfan Pathan (R) looks back after being bowled by England's Steven Finn during their ICC World Twenty20 group A cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
18 / 37
<p>England's Jade Dernbach (2nd L) points at umpire Simon Taufel at the end of India's innings during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Jade Dernbach (2nd L) points at umpire Simon Taufel at the end of India's innings during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

England's Jade Dernbach (2nd L) points at umpire Simon Taufel at the end of India's innings during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
19 / 37
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out watched by Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out watched by Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out watched by Afghanistan's Karim Sadiq (L) during the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
20 / 37
<p>Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran celebrates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran celebrates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran celebrates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
21 / 37
<p>Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran bowls to India's Suresh Raina (L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran bowls to India's Suresh Raina (L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran bowls to India's Suresh Raina (L) during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
22 / 37
<p>Yuvraj Singh (L) bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Yuvraj Singh (L) bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Yuvraj Singh (L) bowls during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
23 / 37
<p>Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran (C) shakes hands with India's Yuvraj Singh after India defeated his team in the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran (C) shakes hands with India's Yuvraj Singh after India defeated his team in the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran (C) shakes hands with India's Yuvraj Singh after India defeated his team in the ICC World Twenty20 group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
24 / 37
<p>Yuvraj Singh walks back to his bowling mark during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Yuvraj Singh walks back to his bowling mark during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Yuvraj Singh walks back to his bowling mark during their ICC World Twenty20 group A match against Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
25 / 37
<p>Yuvraj Singh (L) speaks to fielding coach Trevor Penney during a training session at Nondescripts cricket club in Colombo September 18, 2012, ahead of India's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Yuvraj Singh (L) speaks to fielding coach Trevor Penney during a training session at Nondescripts cricket club in Colombo September 18, 2012, ahead of India's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 24, 2012

Yuvraj Singh (L) speaks to fielding coach Trevor Penney during a training session at Nondescripts cricket club in Colombo September 18, 2012, ahead of India's Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
26 / 37
<p>Duncan Fletcher (2nd L) stands with bowling coach Joe Dawes (L) as Gautam Gambhir and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) look on at a training session at Nondescripts cricket club in Colombo September 18, 2012, ahead of their Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Duncan Fletcher (2nd L) stands with bowling coach Joe Dawes (L) as Gautam Gambhir and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) look on at a training session at Nondescripts cricket club in Colombo September 18, 2012, ahead of their Group A World Twenty20...more

Monday, September 24, 2012

Duncan Fletcher (2nd L) stands with bowling coach Joe Dawes (L) as Gautam Gambhir and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) look on at a training session at Nondescripts cricket club in Colombo September 18, 2012, ahead of their Group A World Twenty20 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
27 / 37
<p>Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (R) and India's captain Mahendra Singh arrive for an official World Twenty 20 captains photograph with the Trophy in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (R) and India's captain Mahendra Singh arrive for an official World Twenty 20 captains photograph with the Trophy in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 24, 2012

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (R) and India's captain Mahendra Singh arrive for an official World Twenty 20 captains photograph with the Trophy in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
28 / 37
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) talks to Yuvraj Singh as they celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during their warm-up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) talks to Yuvraj Singh as they celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during their warm-up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 24, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) talks to Yuvraj Singh as they celebrate taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during their warm-up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
29 / 37
<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) plays a shot next to Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their warm up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo,September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) plays a shot next to Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their warm up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo,September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 24, 2012

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) plays a shot next to Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their warm up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo,September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
30 / 37
<p>Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dilshan Munaweera during their warm-up cricket match ahead of the World Twenty20 (T20) cricket series in Colombo, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dilshan Munaweera during their warm-up cricket match ahead of the World Twenty20 (T20) cricket series in Colombo, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 24, 2012

Irfan Pathan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dilshan Munaweera during their warm-up cricket match ahead of the World Twenty20 (T20) cricket series in Colombo, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
31 / 37
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their warm up match against Sri Lanka ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their warm up match against Sri Lanka ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 24, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during their warm up match against Sri Lanka ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
32 / 37
<p>Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their warm up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their warm up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 24, 2012

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara (L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Virender Sehwag during their warm up match ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
33 / 37
<p>Gautam Gambhir (L) looks at his fingers after a ball hits them as Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene looks at him during their warm-up match ahead of their World Twenty20 (T20) cricket series in Colombo, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Gautam Gambhir (L) looks at his fingers after a ball hits them as Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene looks at him during their warm-up match ahead of their World Twenty20 (T20) cricket series in Colombo, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka...more

Monday, September 24, 2012

Gautam Gambhir (L) looks at his fingers after a ball hits them as Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene looks at him during their warm-up match ahead of their World Twenty20 (T20) cricket series in Colombo, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
34 / 37
<p>Gautam Gambhir looks at his fingers after the ball hits on his fingers during their warm up match against Sri Lanka ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Gautam Gambhir looks at his fingers after the ball hits on his fingers during their warm up match against Sri Lanka ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 24, 2012

Gautam Gambhir looks at his fingers after the ball hits on his fingers during their warm up match against Sri Lanka ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
35 / 37
<p>Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni speaks to reporters at a captains' news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni speaks to reporters at a captains' news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni speaks to reporters at a captains' news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
36 / 37
<p>Yuvraj Singh arrives at a hotel ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Yuvraj Singh arrives at a hotel ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 24, 2012

Yuvraj Singh arrives at a hotel ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India at T20 World Cup

India at T20 World Cup

Team India in action at the Twenty20 World Cup 2012

24 Sep 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from this week.

16 Sep 2012
India vs New Zealand T20

India vs New Zealand T20

New Zealand beat India by one run in Chennai

11 Sep 2012
India vs New Zealand - Bangalore test

India vs New Zealand - Bangalore test

Snapshots from the second and final test between India and New Zealand in Bangalore.

03 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast