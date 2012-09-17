Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 17, 2012 | 2:05pm IST

India at the Toronto Film Festival

<p>Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 17, 2012

Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 11
<p>Actress Shriya Saran arrives at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actress Shriya Saran arrives at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Monday, September 17, 2012

Actress Shriya Saran arrives at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
2 / 11
<p>Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 17, 2012

Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 11
<p>Director Deepa Mehta arrives at the gala presentation for her film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Director Deepa Mehta arrives at the gala presentation for her film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Monday, September 17, 2012

Director Deepa Mehta arrives at the gala presentation for her film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
4 / 11
<p>Actress Sridevi Kapoor (R) arrives with her husband Boney (L) and daughters Jhanavi (2nd L) and Khushi (2nd R) for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actress Sridevi Kapoor (R) arrives with her husband Boney (L) and daughters Jhanavi (2nd L) and Khushi (2nd R) for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

Actress Sridevi Kapoor (R) arrives with her husband Boney (L) and daughters Jhanavi (2nd L) and Khushi (2nd R) for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
5 / 11
<p>Director Deepa Mehta (L) and author Salman Rushdie arrive at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Director Deepa Mehta (L) and author Salman Rushdie arrive at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Monday, September 17, 2012

Director Deepa Mehta (L) and author Salman Rushdie arrive at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
6 / 11
<p>Actress Shriya Saran arrives at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actress Shriya Saran arrives at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Monday, September 17, 2012

Actress Shriya Saran arrives at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
7 / 11
<p>Actors Siddharth (R) and Satya Bhabha arrive at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actors Siddharth (R) and Satya Bhabha arrive at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Monday, September 17, 2012

Actors Siddharth (R) and Satya Bhabha arrive at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
8 / 11
<p>Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 17, 2012

Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 11
<p>Director Mira Nair (L) poses with cast members (from L) Kiefer Sutherland, Riz Ahmed and Kate Hudson at a news conference for their film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Director Mira Nair (L) poses with cast members (from L) Kiefer Sutherland, Riz Ahmed and Kate Hudson at a news conference for their film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

Director Mira Nair (L) poses with cast members (from L) Kiefer Sutherland, Riz Ahmed and Kate Hudson at a news conference for their film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
10 / 11
<p>Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 17, 2012

Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Fashionistas

Fashionistas

Next Slideshows

Fashionistas

Fashionistas

Attendees at New York Fashion Week sport the latest catwalk trends.

13 Sep 2012
Toronto International Film Fest

Toronto International Film Fest

Celebrities step into the spotlight, promoting their latest films during TIFF.

13 Sep 2012
NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

12 Sep 2012
People's

People's "Best Dressed"

Gwyneth Paltrow tops People magazine's "Best Dressed" list.

12 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast