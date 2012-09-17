India at the Toronto Film Festival
Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Shriya Saran arrives at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Director Deepa Mehta arrives at the gala presentation for her film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Sridevi Kapoor (R) arrives with her husband Boney (L) and daughters Jhanavi (2nd L) and Khushi (2nd R) for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark...more
Director Deepa Mehta (L) and author Salman Rushdie arrive at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Shriya Saran arrives at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actors Siddharth (R) and Satya Bhabha arrive at the gala presentation for the film "Midnight's Children" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Director Mira Nair (L) poses with cast members (from L) Kiefer Sutherland, Riz Ahmed and Kate Hudson at a news conference for their film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more
Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
