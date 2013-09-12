Edition:
India at Toronto film fest

<p>Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actress Parineeti Chopra waves as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian director Maneesh Sharma arrives for the screening of his film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actor Irrfan Khan (R) greets fans as he arrives for the screening of the film "Dabba (The Lunchbox)" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian director Ritesh Batra arrive for the screening of the film "Dabba (The Lunchbox)" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actor Irrfan Khan arrives for the screening of the film "Dabba (The Lunchbox)" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actor Irrfan Khan arrives for the screening of the film "Dabba (The Lunchbox)" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actress Parineeti Chopra arrives for the screening of "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actress Parineeti Chopra waves as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actress Parineeti Chopra waves as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian director Maneesh Sharma speaks as he arrives for the screening of his film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actress Parineeti Chopra smiles as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actress Parineeti Chopra smiles as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Indian actor Irrfan Khan (L) and director Ritesh Batra arrive for the screening of the film "Dabba (The Lunchbox)" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

