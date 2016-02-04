India Auto Expo 2016
A model poses on a Moto Guzzi motorcycle displayed at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A close up view of an engine of Indian Scout motorcycle at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A model poses on Aprilia motorcycle displayed at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Chairman and managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra walks past a newly launched Mahindra XUV Aero concept car at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki (R) and Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., pose with their newly launched Brezza car during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India,...more
Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki speaks during the launch of their Brezza car at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A model poses next to Hyundai sports concept car "Muroc" at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
General Motors India President and Managing Director, Kaher Kazem (L) and Chief Marketing Officer Global Chevrolet, Tim Mahoney pose with a newly launched Beat Activ car at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India,...more
Hybrid engine of Hyundai i30 car is displayed at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedez-Benz India, poses with the Mercedez S 500 convertible car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with the Jaguar XE during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A model poses next to a Renault Eolab concept car on display at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Volkswagen Beetle car is pictured at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Managing Director and CEO of Mercedez-Benz for India, Roland Folger poses with the Mercedez S500 convertible car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Chairman of Tata Group, Cyrus Mistry and Tata Motors' Head of Advanced and Product Engineering, Tim Leverton (R), pose with a Zica car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016....more
Stefan Jacoby (R), General Motors (GM) International President and Harish Kumar, Creative Designer GM North America, pose with their newly launched Essentia car at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India February...more
A visitor uses an Oculus Development Kit 2 headset at the Toyota pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car is pictured at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Philipp Von Sahr (R), President of BMW Group India, and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar pose with the BMW 7 series car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016....more
Vincent Cobee, Nissan corporate vice president, speaks next to their newly launched Go-Cross concept car at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kyoichi Tanada, Toyota's CEO of Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, addresses the media during the launch of their new Toyota Innova car at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. ...more
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Managing Director Naomi Ishii and Chief Executive Engineer Hiroki Nakajima (R) pose with their new Innova car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016....more
A model poses next to a Fiat Abarth car on display at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Jurgen Stackmann speaks with the media during unveiling ceremony of their Ameo car at a news conference in New Delhi, India, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars for sales and marketing, Jurgen Stackmann (R) and Volkswagen's director of passenger cars in India, Michael Mayer, pose next to a newly unveiled Ameo car during a news conference in...more
