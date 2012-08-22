India bank strike
A man walks down the stairs of a bank during a two-day strike in Jammu August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Bank employees hold placards at a rally during a two-day strike in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A roadside vendor selling fruits sits in front of a closed ATM counter during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. About one million Indian bank employees began a two-day strike to protest against reforms that could ease mergers rules and...more
A roadside vendor selling fruits sits in front of a closed ATM counter during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. About one million Indian bank employees began a two-day strike to protest against reforms that could ease mergers rules and allow more private capital into the sector, hitting banking transactions and some market trading operations. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A bank employee shouts slogans while holding placards at a rally during a two-day strike in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Bank employees talk with each other in front of a closed bank during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A bank employee shouts slogans while taking part in a rally during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A million bank employees on two-day strike against certain reforms.
