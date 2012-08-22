Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 22, 2012 | 9:30pm IST

India bank strike

<p>A man walks down the stairs of a bank during a two-day strike in Jammu August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A man walks down the stairs of a bank during a two-day strike in Jammu August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A man walks down the stairs of a bank during a two-day strike in Jammu August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
1 / 6
<p>Bank employees hold placards at a rally during a two-day strike in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Bank employees hold placards at a rally during a two-day strike in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Bank employees hold placards at a rally during a two-day strike in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 6
<p>A roadside vendor selling fruits sits in front of a closed ATM counter during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. About one million Indian bank employees began a two-day strike to protest against reforms that could ease mergers rules and allow more private capital into the sector, hitting banking transactions and some market trading operations. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A roadside vendor selling fruits sits in front of a closed ATM counter during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. About one million Indian bank employees began a two-day strike to protest against reforms that could ease mergers rules and...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A roadside vendor selling fruits sits in front of a closed ATM counter during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. About one million Indian bank employees began a two-day strike to protest against reforms that could ease mergers rules and allow more private capital into the sector, hitting banking transactions and some market trading operations. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 6
<p>A bank employee shouts slogans while holding placards at a rally during a two-day strike in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A bank employee shouts slogans while holding placards at a rally during a two-day strike in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A bank employee shouts slogans while holding placards at a rally during a two-day strike in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
4 / 6
<p>Bank employees talk with each other in front of a closed bank during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Bank employees talk with each other in front of a closed bank during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Bank employees talk with each other in front of a closed bank during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 6
<p>A bank employee shouts slogans while taking part in a rally during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A bank employee shouts slogans while taking part in a rally during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A bank employee shouts slogans while taking part in a rally during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

India bank strike

India bank strike

A million bank employees on two-day strike against certain reforms.

22 Aug 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Aug 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours

20 Aug 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours

19 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast