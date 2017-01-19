India beat England at Cuttack
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh congratulates his teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Alex Hales dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Chris Woakes (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan dives successfully to make his crease. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Ben Stokes reacts after he is bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy (C). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Jason Roy (R) plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of England's Alex Hales. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
2016: Hottest year on record
World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, lifted both by man-made greenhouse gases and a natural El Nino event that released...
Back to school at former Islamic State prison
Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic...
Armed Houthi women on the march
Women loyal to Yemen's Houthi movement brandish weapons during a parade to support the movement in Sanaa.
Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60
Colo, the first gorilla born in captivity, died at the age of 60 at the Columbus Zoo where she was born in December 1956.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.