Pictures | Thu Jan 19, 2017 | 10:35pm IST

India beat England at Cuttack

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh congratulates his teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh congratulates his teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh congratulates his teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Alex Hales dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Alex Hales dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Alex Hales dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Chris Woakes (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Chris Woakes (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. England's Chris Woakes (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Lokesh Rahul. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan dives successfully to make his crease. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan dives successfully to make his crease. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan dives successfully to make his crease. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Ben Stokes reacts after he is bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Ben Stokes reacts after he is bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Ben Stokes reacts after he is bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy (C). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy (C). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy (C). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Jason Roy (R) plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Jason Roy (R) plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17 - England's Jason Roy (R) plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of England's Alex Hales. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of England's Alex Hales. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of England's Alex Hales. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
