Pictures | Wed Feb 1, 2017 | 11:20pm IST

India beat England in third T20

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's players pose with the trophy after winning the series. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Yuzvendra Chahal (C) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Yuzvendra Chahal is picked by team mates after the wicket of England's Chris Jordan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's captain Virat Kohli (3rd R) celebrates with team mates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. England's captain Eoin Morgan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Hardik Pandya is run out by England's Jos Buttler. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's captain Virat Kohli is run out by England's Chris Jordan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. England's Chris Jordan celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Suresh Raina plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

