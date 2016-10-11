India beat New Zealand in Indore test
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's players pose with the trophy after winning the test series. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates after the wicket of New Zealand's Jeetan Patel. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli takes the catch of New Zealand's James Neesham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. New Zealand's Ross Taylor is bowled by India's Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. India's Gautam Gambhir (R) is attended by the team physio. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 09/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 09/10/2016. India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 09/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 08/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli (R) and Ajinkya Rahane leave the field at stumps. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's players pose the ICC best test team trophy after winning the test series. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
