Pictures | Tue Oct 11, 2016 | 6:45pm IST

India beat New Zealand in Indore test

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's players pose with the trophy after winning the test series. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates after the wicket of New Zealand's Jeetan Patel. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli takes the catch of New Zealand's James Neesham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. New Zealand's Ross Taylor is bowled by India's Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. India's Gautam Gambhir (R) is attended by the team physio. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 10/10/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 09/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 09/10/2016. India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 09/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 08/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli (R) and Ajinkya Rahane leave the field at stumps. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's players pose the ICC best test team trophy after winning the test series. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
