India beat New Zealand in Kanpur test
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/09/2016. India's cricket players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/09/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/09/2016. New Zealands's Mark Craig is bowled by India's Mohammed Shami. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/09/2016. New Zealand's Luke Ronchi plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - first test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 25/09/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin fields the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - first test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 25/09/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 25/09/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - first test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 24/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara take a break between the innings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 24/09/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin takes the catch of New Zealand's BJ Watling. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 24/09/2016. India's Rohit Sharma takes the catch of New Zealand's Trent Boult. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 24/09/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Luke Ronchi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 23/09/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 23/09/2016. India's Ajinkya Rahane reacts after a dropped catch. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. New Zealand's BJ Watling and Martin Guptill appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
Deadly shooting at Washington mall
Police in northwest Washington state search for a gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall killing five people.
Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship
In an abrupt shift Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump saying he is the only candidate who can stop Democrat Hillary Clinton from winning the White House.
I am a Syrian refugee
The faces and experiences of those fleeing the violence in their homeland of Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.