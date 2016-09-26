Edition:
India beat New Zealand in Kanpur test

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/09/2016. India's cricket players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/09/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/09/2016. New Zealands's Mark Craig is bowled by India's Mohammed Shami. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 26/09/2016. New Zealand's Luke Ronchi plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - first test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 25/09/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin fields the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - first test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 25/09/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 25/09/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - first test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 24/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara take a break between the innings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 24/09/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin takes the catch of New Zealand's BJ Watling. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 24/09/2016. India's Rohit Sharma takes the catch of New Zealand's Trent Boult. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 24/09/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Luke Ronchi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 23/09/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 23/09/2016. India's Ajinkya Rahane reacts after a dropped catch. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. New Zealand's BJ Watling and Martin Guptill appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
