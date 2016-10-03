India beat New Zealand in Kolkata test
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's captain Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Ross Taylor. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's Mohammed Shami (4th L) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Bradley-John Watling. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the match. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (C) takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 02/10/2016. India's Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 02/10/2016. New Zealands' Matt Henry successfully appeals for the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 01/10/2016. India's Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 30/09/2016. India's Cheteshwar Pujara (R) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Bradley-John Watling. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 30/09/2016. New Zealand's wicketkeeper Bradley-John Watling watches the ball. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 30/09/2016. India's Shikhar Dhawan is bowled by New Zealand's Matt Henry. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Bradley-John Watling. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. New Zealand's Tom Latham (C) plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
