Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 18, 2012 | 10:45pm IST

India beat Pakistan

<p>Virat Kohli walks off the field after being dismissed during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli walks off the field after being dismissed during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Virat Kohli walks off the field after being dismissed during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 17
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and Virat Kohli run between the wickets against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and Virat Kohli run between the wickets against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and Virat Kohli run between the wickets against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 17
<p> Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 17
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 17
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 17
<p>Sachin Tendulkar (R) leaves the field as Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (C) celebrtaes his dismissal with teammates during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sachin Tendulkar (R) leaves the field as Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (C) celebrtaes his dismissal with teammates during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar (R) leaves the field as Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (C) celebrtaes his dismissal with teammates during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 17
<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) congratulates compatriot Virat Kohli during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) congratulates compatriot Virat Kohli during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) congratulates compatriot Virat Kohli during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a half century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a half century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a half century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) and Younis Khan (L) run between wickets as Irfan Pathan (C) watches during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) and Younis Khan (L) run between wickets as Irfan Pathan (C) watches during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) and Younis Khan (L) run between wickets as Irfan Pathan (C) watches during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) and Younis Khan run between the wickets against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) and Younis Khan run between the wickets against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) and Younis Khan run between the wickets against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (R) runs between the wickets as India's players watch during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (R) runs between the wickets as India's players watch during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (R) runs between the wickets as India's players watch during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after scoring a century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after scoring a century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after scoring a century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) runs to catch, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) runs to catch, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) runs to catch, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after scoring a century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after scoring a century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after scoring a century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed (L) and Mohammad Hafeez run between the wickets against India during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed (L) and Mohammad Hafeez run between the wickets against India during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed (L) and Mohammad Hafeez run between the wickets against India during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 17
<p>Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 18, 2012

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Britain's Chinese diving dreams

Britain's Chinese diving dreams

Next Slideshows

Britain's Chinese diving dreams

Britain's Chinese diving dreams

Taking the proverb 'if you can't beat them, join them' quite literally, Crystal Palace diving club has turned to Chinese expertise to foster Britain's future...

12 Mar 2012
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the week.

12 Mar 2012
Rahul Dravid: The end of an era in Indian cricket

Rahul Dravid: The end of an era in Indian cricket

A sneak peek at Rahul Dravid's cricket career.

09 Mar 2012
Colts release Manning

Colts release Manning

After 14 years and a Super Bowl win, Peyton Manning is released by the Indianapolis Colts.

08 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast