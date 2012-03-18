India beat Pakistan
Virat Kohli walks off the field after being dismissed during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and Virat Kohli run between the wickets against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan during their Asia Cup One Day International cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sachin Tendulkar (R) leaves the field as Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (C) celebrtaes his dismissal with teammates during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) congratulates compatriot Virat Kohli during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a half century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (R) and Younis Khan (L) run between wickets as Irfan Pathan (C) watches during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) and Younis Khan run between the wickets against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (R) runs between the wickets as India's players watch during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after scoring a century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) runs to catch, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) watches, during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates after scoring a century against India during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed (L) and Mohammad Hafeez run between the wickets against India during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gautam Gambhir during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
