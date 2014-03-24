Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 24, 2014 | 10:15am IST

India beat West Indies in World T20

<p>India's Yuvraj Singh (C) leaves the field as West Indies fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Yuvraj Singh (C) leaves the field as West Indies fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

India's Yuvraj Singh (C) leaves the field as West Indies fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 11
<p>India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 11
<p>India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R) run between the wickets against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R) run between the wickets against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R) run between the wickets against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 11
<p>India's Virat Kohli plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Virat Kohli plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

India's Virat Kohli plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 11
<p>India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 11
<p>India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 11
<p>West Indies' wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher (C) and captain Darren Sammy (R) appeal for India's Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

West Indies' wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher (C) and captain Darren Sammy (R) appeal for India's Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014....more

Monday, March 24, 2014

West Indies' wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher (C) and captain Darren Sammy (R) appeal for India's Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 11
<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) plays a ball as West Indies' wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) plays a ball as West Indies' wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) plays a ball as West Indies' wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 11
<p>West Indies' Dwayne Smith plays a ball as Indian captain and wicketkeeper M.S. Dhoni (R) tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

West Indies' Dwayne Smith plays a ball as Indian captain and wicketkeeper M.S. Dhoni (R) tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

West Indies' Dwayne Smith plays a ball as Indian captain and wicketkeeper M.S. Dhoni (R) tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 11
<p>West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) leaves the field as India's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) leaves the field as India's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) leaves the field as India's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 11
<p>India's Yuvraj Singh tries to catch a ball unsuccessfully against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Yuvraj Singh tries to catch a ball unsuccessfully against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, March 24, 2014

India's Yuvraj Singh tries to catch a ball unsuccessfully against West Indies during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Bidding farewell to Sachin

Bidding farewell to Sachin

Next Slideshows

Bidding farewell to Sachin

Bidding farewell to Sachin

With a heavy heart, India prepares for the farewell of Sachin Tendulkar.

16 Nov 2013
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Collection highlights and street style from Milan.

20 Sep 2013
Champions Trophy Final: India vs England

Champions Trophy Final: India vs England

India beat England by five runs to win the rain-affected Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

24 Jun 2013
Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka

Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka

India fights Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales for a berth in the final.

20 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures