India: Best of August
A boy with his body painted like a tiger waits backstage before performing during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A police officer swings his baton at a supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare during a protest against corruption near the residence of Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen are reflected in a puddle of rainwater as they stand guard at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in Haryana August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
A Muslim boy cries after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man from northeastern state tries to board an overcrowded train through the window before it leaves for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Soldiers march at the India Gate war memorial after President Pranab Mukherjee laid down a wreath during the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the nation from a bullet-proof enclosure at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children wash their hands in a partially dried-out natural pond at Badarganj village, in Gujarat, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy cleans the floor of a mosque in the old quarters of Delhi August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An employee prepares coffee for customers inside a Costa Coffee shop in Mumbai August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri girl rows a kayak in Dal Lake covered by aquatic plants in Srinagar August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A mahout sits in between elephants which are participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An activist from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, wearing a cut-out of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lies on a heap of charcoal during a protest in New Delhi August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri woman smokes a pipe inside her shelter at a slum in Srinagar, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare wears a cut-out of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh around his leg during a protest against corruption in New Delhi August 26, 2012. The cut-out reads, "I am thief." REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, prays at Teresa's tomb on her 102nd birth anniversary in Kolkata August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman holds a candle during a vigil to show solidarity with the people of Assam at a rally in front of the India Gate in New Delhi August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri boy dives into a spring to get some respite from a hot summer day in Srinagar August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Cricketer VVS Laxman attends a news conference at the Rajiv Gandhi cricket stadium in Hyderabad August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A soldier from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) whistles after they won the second best trophy in a marching competition during the Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman holds a pipe as she helps to fetch water from a government-run water tanker at Charanka village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A child plays between metal hand rails at a railway station in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man works at an iron scrap yard at an industrial area in Chennai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna take part in a function held ahead of "Janamashtmi" celebrations in Chennai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A student with a painted face participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
