India budget 2013
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the 2013/14 union budget papers at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) poses as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 union budget papers as security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram walks as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram waves as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
