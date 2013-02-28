Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 28, 2013 | 2:35pm IST

India budget 2013

<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 7
<p>Security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the 2013/14 union budget papers at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the 2013/14 union budget papers at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Security personnel stand guard near sacks containing the 2013/14 union budget papers at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 7
<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 7
<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) poses as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) poses as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) poses as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
4 / 7
<p>A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 union budget papers as security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 union budget papers as security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, February 28, 2013

A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 union budget papers as security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 7
<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram walks as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram walks as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram walks as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
6 / 7
<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram waves as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram waves as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram waves as he leaves his office to present the 2013/14 union budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Pope Benedict's reign

Pope Benedict's reign

Next Slideshows

Pope Benedict's reign

Pope Benedict's reign

Pope Benedict steps down as head of the Catholic Church.

28 Feb 2013
Framed

Framed

Pictures of people clicked at various doorways across India

27 Feb 2013
Life in Italy

Life in Italy

A look at the people, the places, and the problems of Italy.

27 Feb 2013
Balloon tragedy in Egypt

Balloon tragedy in Egypt

More than a dozen tourists die when their hot air balloon crashes near the ancient Egyptian town of Luxor following a mid-air gas explosion.

27 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast