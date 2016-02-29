Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 29, 2016 | 1:55pm IST

India Budget 2016

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the parliament to present the union budget for the 2016/17 fiscal year, in New Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Security force personnel use as a sniffer dog to check bags containing budget papers inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the parliament to present the union budget for the 2016/17 fiscal year, in New Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A labourer checks his papers as he sits on a pushcart at a busy market in the old quarters of Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A labourer sits on a pushcart loaded with spices at a busy market in the old quarters of Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Men transport betel leaves on a motorcycle at a busy market in the old quarters of Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A vendor selling flower garlands waits for customers at a market in the old quarters of Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A man looks on as a rickshaw passes at a busy market in the old quarters of Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A labourer checks his papers as he sits on a pushcart at a busy market in the old quarters of Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
