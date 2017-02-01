Edition:
India Budget 2017

People walk as a telecast of India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget is displayed inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Armed policemen stand guard next to bags containing budget papers inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A sniffer dog checks bags containing budget papers inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks to speak with the media as he arrives at the parliament house to attend the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People react as they look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man reads a newspaper as he waits for public transport at a bus stop in Mumbai, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

