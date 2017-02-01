India Budget 2017
People walk as a telecast of India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget is displayed inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Armed policemen stand guard next to bags containing budget papers inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sniffer dog checks bags containing budget papers inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks to speak with the media as he arrives at the parliament house to attend the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People react as they look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man reads a newspaper as he waits for public transport at a bus stop in Mumbai, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Next Slideshows
Lunar New Year celebrations
Hundreds of millions of people around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Ancient festival in Spain
Bell-carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring.
Skating through the Lost Forest
People skate through the Lost Forest, a 9.3 mile weaving and zambonied forest trail in Quebec, Canada.
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary
Indians pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.