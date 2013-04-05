Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 5, 2013 | 8:45pm IST

India building collapse

<p>Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

