India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces (C-white headgear) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) leave after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India...more
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist performs as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Artists perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) band ride their camels as they perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, India, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A policeman blows warm air onto his hand as he takes part in a parade to celebrate India's Republic Day on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen march during India's Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Schoolgirls holding tri-coloured balloons take part in the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
School children perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Police women march during India's Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Indian Army soldiers perform a daredevil stunt during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children with the colours of the Indian national flag painted on their faces wait to perform during the Republic Day parade in Ahmedabad, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after being awarded the second place in a marching competition during the Republic Day parade in Chandigarh, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Policemen load their rifles as they take part in the India's Republic Day parade in Allahabad, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Policemen perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during the India's Republic Day parade in Allahabad, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Police women take part in the India's Republic Day parade in Allahabad, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Souvenir vendors leave the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A family shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
